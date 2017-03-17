Arkansas-North Carolina game time, TV announced

— Arkansas will face No. 1 seed North Carolina on Sunday at 5:10 p.m. on TNT in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Razorbacks (26-9) advanced by rallying for a 77-71 win over No. 9 seed Seton Hall on Friday. Arkansas closed with a 21-7 run after trailing 64-56 with less than 9 minutes remaining.

North Carolina (28-7) cruised to a 103-64 win over No. 16 seed Texas Southern later in the day.

The meeting will mark the third straight time Arkansas has met North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament's second round. The top-seeded Tar Heels beat the No. 9 seed Razorbacks 108-77 in 2008. Two years ago, a fourth-seeded Tar Heels team beat No. 5 seed Arkansas 87-78 after the Hogs beat Wofford in the opening round. Current Razorbacks Moses Kingsley, Manny Watkins, Anton Beard and Trey Thompson were on that team.