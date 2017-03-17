Sheriff's office responding to shooting; 1 reported dead in Arkansas

One person is dead after a shooting Friday in Pope County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The agency said in a news release shortly before 5 p.m. that it was responding to an area off Oak Meadows Road in Dover.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Dover, a town of about 1,387 residents, is nearly 10 miles north of Russellville in Pope County.

