Friday, March 17, 2017, 5:59 p.m.

Sheriff's office responding to shooting; 1 reported dead in Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:58 p.m.

One person is dead after a shooting Friday in Pope County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The agency said in a news release shortly before 5 p.m. that it was responding to an area off Oak Meadows Road in Dover.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Dover, a town of about 1,387 residents, is nearly 10 miles north of Russellville in Pope County.

Read Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

