In downtown, robbers tell man 'give us everything or we're going to stab you,' Little Rock police say

Two robbers demanded a man hand over his possessions early Thursday evening in downtown Little Rock, telling him if he didn't they were "going to stab" him, authorities said.

Police say it happened about 6 p.m. at 310 E. Capitol Ave., which is the address of the River Cities Travel Center.

The 37-year-old victim said the two assailants never showed a weapon, though one said he was armed with a knife before demanding for the victim to "give us everything or we're going to stab you," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The two left east from the area after getting the man's cash, iPhone and Bluetooth speaker, the report said.

One of the robbers was said to stand 5 feet 5 inches tall and weigh about 200 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket. The report didn't list his race.

The other robber was said to black, stand 5 feet 5 inches tall and weigh 180 pounds and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.