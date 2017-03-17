High school coach points St. Louis linebacker to Hogs

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker target Ayodele Adeoye has been able to learn about the Razorbacks thanks to an assistant coach at his school.

Adeoye, 6-2, 235 pounds of St. Louis Ritenour, received a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on March 1 to go along with 19 others that include South Carolina, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, LSU, Iowa and Kentucky.

Ritenour quarterback and defensive backs coach Rickey Shelton is a big Hog fan and has educated Adeoye about the program.

"He's really familiar with the Arkansas program," Adeoye said. "He was like the program is coming up the next few years. They have the coaches and the players to do it. He said I could go there make an impact, so I got interested from that."

Adeoye has talked to Coach Bret Bielema, running backs coach Reggie Mitchell and inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves. He is hoping to visit Fayetteville for the spring game April 29.

"I'm going to get up there soon," Adeoye said.

He found out about his offer while talking to Bielema on FaceTime.

"He said he liked my style of play," Adeoye said. "He said if they get me that's it."

Gregory said Adeoye is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential.

"He's only 16 years old, not even 17 yet," Gregory said. "He's strong -- he has a motor. His football IQ is really high."

Adeoye is fond of Arkansas' new 3-4 defensive scheme and the possibility of playing inside linebacker for the Hogs because he sees himself as more of a run-stopper.

Adeoye's oldest brother played basketball at Western Kentucky while another brother currently plays defensive end for Utah State.

"He comes from a phenomenal, athletic family," Gregory said. "Momma is a real strong influence. She makes sure they keep their grades up."

Adeoye has three basic factors for choosing a school.

"A good position coach, a good head coach and I want to win football games," he said.

Eighth offer for LB

The Razorbacks became Tulsa Union defensive lineman Jordan Kelley's eighth scholarship offer on Sunday.

Kelley also has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU, Tulsa and others. The close proximity to Fayetteville could result in a visit to the Hogs.

Kelley noticed Coach Bret Bielema following him on Twitter and then defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads.

"Coach Rhodes followed me and then sent me a message saying that he liked me and that he had an offer for me," Kelley said. "He wants me to come to their spring game or practice."

His former teammate and freshman linebacker Kyrei Fisher enrolled at Arkansas in January. Knowing Fisher and others helps his interest.

"I know a lot of people going there and the facilities are nice," Kelley said. "I went to go check it out on a game day against Alabama. I know Kyrie Fisher, but I know some other people going there from my school, but for other sports."

Third sophomore offer

Jonesboro offensive tackle Darius Thomas became the third sophomore in the state to receive a scholarship offer from Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema on Tuesday.

Thomas, 6-6, 308 pounds, had offers from LSU, Memphis, Texas State and then added one from Georgia shortly before the Hogs offered him. He was told of the offer while talking to Bielema on FaceTime.

"We started talking about the school and how great it would be to go down there and visit," Thomas said. "He said we're going to give you an offer and that was about it."

He learned about the other offers from Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman and enjoyed the way the Hogs offered.

"It was more in my face and personal with me being able to talk to them about having the offer," he said. "I've been waiting on it because it was my first in-state offer. All of my offers were out-of-state."

Thomas plans to visit Georgia and Auburn soon and Arkansas in April.

He was raised in Jonesboro and is a big fan of Arkansas State athletics.

