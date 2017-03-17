Hogs beat Willard to end career

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard will try to knock the Arkansas Razorbacks out of the NCAA Tournament 20 years ago to the day they ended his college playing career.

Willard was a starting point guard at Pittsburgh and played his final game on March 17, 1997, when the Razorbacks beat the Panthers 76-71 in an NIT quarterfinal game in Walton Arena.

Willard's Pirates play the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville at 12:30 p.m. today in a first-round South Regional game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

"It's been 20 years since we played that NIT game? Really?" Willard said when a reporter reminded him. "I hadn't even thought about it, but that's pretty cool.

"I do remember playing in Bud Walton Arena. I remember not liking to play in Walton Arena, either.

"The Arkansas crowd made it a very tough place to play."

So did Kareem Reid, the Razorbacks' 5-10 sophomore point guard.

Reid led Arkansas with 15 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals as the Razorbacks were cheered on by a crowd of 17,068.

"Kareem Reid was a heck of a little player," Willard said. "He hit a couple of big three-point baskets for them late when he hadn't hit one all game."

Derek Hood and Pat Bradley, also sophomores, added 13 and 12 points for Arkansas.

The Panthers had 25 turnovers. Willard had 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 turnovers in 25 minutes.

Willard laughed when asked if 20 years ago he could have imagined coaching against the Razorbacks in the NCAA Tournament.

"I've got to be honest with you, I wasn't thinking about that when I was 21," he said. "I can tell you that much."

Willard said he also isn't thinking about payback against the Razorbacks today.

"Life moves on," he said. "This game is all about Seton Hall and Arkansas playing in the NCAA Tournament."

Just dance

Arkansas guard Manny Watkins is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the second time. He was a sophomore two years ago when the Razorbacks beat Wofford before being eliminated by North Carolina.

"It's a different than when you're a sophomore," Watkins said. "It's your last time ever getting the opportunity to play in March Madness.

"The sense of urgency is through the roof."

The excitement of news conferences, checking into the hotel and all the festivities is secondary.

"We're here to dance," Watkins said.

Going deep

Arkansas has nine players who appeared in every game this season and average between 25.2 and 11.6 minutes.

Seton Hall has seven players who average between 33.2 and 18.0 minutes.

"If we push the ball and play our game ... there's no way a team can play seven players with us," Razorbacks junior guard Daryl Macon said.

"I think we've just got to push the ball, keep the tempo up," said junior guard Jaylen Barford. "So when they get tired we just keep going."

Asa's alma mater

Before the Razorbacks practiced at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday afternoon, they had had a morning practice at Bob Jones University, the alma mater of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson graduated from Bob Jones in 1972 when a bachelor of arts degree.

Gang is all here

The Razorbacks were joined at their Thursday afternoon practice by the Arkansas pep band and cheerleaders, who helped entertain the fans in attendance.

Arkansas' players delighted the crowd after their practice by shooting half-court shots.

Several Razorbacks hit the shots, including three by Daryl Macon and two each by Dustin Thomas and Dusty Hannahs.

Like Creighton

Seton Hall junior guard Khadeen Carrington said Creighton's style is most similar to Arkansas' among the teams the Pirates have played this season.

"We definitely see they like to play fast," Carrington said. "Creighton likes to play up and down like that."

Seton Hall split two games with Creighton this season, losing on the road 89-75 and winning at home 87-81.

SEC foes

Arkansas will be the third SEC team Seton Hall has played this season with all the games being on a neutral court.

Florida beat Seton Hall 81-76 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and the Pirates beat South Carolina 67-64 in New York.

"I think it's going to be a great game," Florida Coach Mike White said of the Arkansas-Seton Hall matchup. "Two teams that in my opinion are well balanced and play extremely hard.

"They both execute offensively and both defend at a very high level. Two athletic teams, and two teams that are playing really well right now."

