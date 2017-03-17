Hogs' Johnson ready for Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pitching coach Wes Johnson enjoyed a terrific run last season in his one year at Mississippi State.

Johnson sparked a resurgence from the Bulldogs' pitching staff which led to the SEC regular season championship, Mississippi State's first since 1989, and earned the No. 6 seed for the NCAA Tournament, where the Bulldogs were eliminated in a home super regional against NCAA runner-up Arizona.

Now back in his home state, Johnson and the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-4) face Mississippi State (12-6) tonight at 6:30 for the start of a three-game series. Arkansas right-hander Blaine Knight (1-1, 2.79 ERA) will oppose Bulldogs southpaw Konnor Pilkington (2-2, 1.73) on the mound.

Johnson said he can't get overwrought to face his former team and pitchers he helped develop.

"If you're emotional against one team or another, that's how you'll get in trouble and you won't prepare right," said Johnson, whose Razorbacks staff ranks 10th in the SEC with a 3.32 ERA, despite losing projected starters Keaton McKinney and Isaiah Campbell with arm injuries. "I look at it as it's another tough game we've got to play. We've got 30 tough ones."

Johnson said he'd rather square off against Mississippi State now rather than deeper into the conference race.

"It's good to play them early and get it out of the way," he said. "The later it goes on, if we're both in the race at the end, then this might have gotten blown out of proportion or whatever. ... I think we're both playing good baseball now, so it should be a fun series."

Knight said Johnson has made an instant impact for Arkansas, which failed to make the postseason last year for the first time since 2001.

"I love coach Johnson," Knight said. "He brings a lot of energy, not just to the pitchers but to the whole team. You can't help but have a good time playing baseball when he's around.

"I'm glad he left Mississippi State and came here, and I think it will be a good game for him and us as well."

Johnson said the familiarity with tendencies by Bulldogs' hitters and pitchers who learned under him will cut both ways in the series.

"They might try to hunt a quick pattern from me that I did to them in the past in scrimmages, but I'm going to make adjustments and they're going to make adjustments," he said.

"I think it's going to be one of those things where they'll end up going back to their strengths. It does help to know what could have potentially been a weakness for them in the past, and vice-versa. ... There's a tradeoff there."

Arkansas has won six of seven games on what will be an 11-game home stand since returning from a 1-2 record in the Frisco (Texas) College Classic. The pitchers have given up only two or three runs in all seven of those games.

Mississippi State, whose 21-9 conference record was a half-game better than South Carolina for the SEC regular season title last year, has gone on a roll since its 7-6 start, which included losses to Morehead State, Louisiana Tech, Texas Tech, Marist and a series loss at Oregon.

The Bulldogs will enter Baum Stadium under first-year Coach Andy Cannizaro with a five-game winning streak in which they've outscored opponents 37-26.

Top Mississippi State hitters are leadoff man Jake Mangum (.403, 26 runs), the SEC hitting champion last year with a .408 average, and cleanup hitter Brent Rooker (.431, 5 HR, 27 RBI).

"They've still got Jake Magnum, who was probably one of the top hitters in the country last year, and they've still got all the main power guys back," Knight said. "They're going to be a good, solid lineup."

Arkansas hit four home runs in Wednesday's 11-3 victory over Alcorn State, boosting the Hogs' SEC-best total to 25 home runs.

"Our offense has kind of found its stride and guys know their roles and what they're supposed to do," Arkansas outfielder Luke Bonfield said. "The pitching has been good all year and I have no doubt it will continue to be great."

The power arms for both teams will take on the best home run hitting teams in the league. Mississippi State's 19 home runs rank second behind Arkansas.

Arkansas catcher Grant Koch and center fielder Dominic Fletcher have five home runs each to tie with Mississippi State's Rooker for second behind LSU's Greg Deichmann, who has seven. Rooker leads the SEC with 11 doubles and 27 RBI, a figure that ranks fourth nationally.

From an injury standpoint, Arkansas infielder Carson Shaddy (.333, 3 HR, 16 RBI) is expected to return to the lineup after suffering a right ankle sprain last Sunday. However, infielder Hunter Wilson (.310), who fouled a ball off his right shin in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Alcorn State, is out for an undetermined time.

