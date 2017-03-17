• Haley Becker, 23, and Pauline Covine, 43, both of Ashland, Pa., were cited for disorderly conduct for getting into a hair-pulling fight when Covine's husband refused to move his pickup from a spot on a snowy street that Becker had just shoveled out, state police reported.

• Djuan Bowers, 18, of Nashville, Tenn., a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on aggravated-assault and other counts on accusations of shooting toward a store because they got the wrong toppings in a pizza order, police said.

• Bob Gualtieri, sheriff of Pinellas County, Fla., said a deputy was shot in the leg when he and other officers responded to a 911 call made when an argument over who should go buy doughnuts led a 24-year-old man to shoot his mother's fiance, killing him.

• Emmanuel Momoh, a pastor, found an alluvial diamond in Yakadu, Sierra Leone, weighing 706 carats and a bit smaller than a hockey puck, that he turned over to the government, saying he hopes it will be used to help develop his impoverished nation.

• Bryan Shelton, a police sergeant in Birmingham, Ala., said a 25-year-old woman who was forced into the trunk of her car at gunpoint escaped an hour later when the carjacker stopped to get cash from an ATM and the trunk popped open, allowing her to jump out.

• Joshua Litwin, a police lieutenant in East Hartford, Conn., said a 3-year-old girl thought her mom, Twanna Toler, 37, was asleep, but survived alone with her mother's body for several days with nothing to eat but cereal that had spilled on the apartment floor.

• Arnold Jones, a former North Carolina judge, pleaded guilty to offering a law enforcement officer cases of beer and $100 to pressure his wife's mobile-phone service to provide text messages that he believed would show his wife was having an affair, prosecutors said.

• John Ellery, a British coroner, is trying to identify the owner of gold sovereign coins worth a "life-changing" amount of money found stashed inside a 1906 piano sold to a pair of piano teachers in eastern England.

• Roger Sullivan Jr. of New Haven, Conn., faces several charges, including negligent homicide, after police used wreckage from his vehicle and and trash found at the scene from a purchase at a nearby fast-food restaurant to tie him to an October hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist dead.

A Section on 03/17/2017