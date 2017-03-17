Police: 2 break into Little Rock liquor store with pry bar, steal vodka

Two men used a pry bar to break into a Little Rock liquor store before making off with bottles of vodka early Thursday, police said.

An employee at Pic Pac liquor told investigators that security footage showed the two men entering the business at 4407 W 12th St. shortly after 4 a.m. One of the intruders jumped the counter and took a single bottle of Ciroc mango vodka, the report said. The other man took more than two dozen small vodka bottles, according to the report.

Police said it appears the men used a pry bar to get in through the business's north door.

The thieves wore gloves during the burglary, police said. The report didn't include physical descriptions of either man.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.