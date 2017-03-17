Little Rock police chief hits SUV; no citation issued

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner was involved in a minor two-vehicle crash this month, according to police records.

A police report states that Buckner was driving east on West Markham Street about 5:40 p.m. on March 2 when a vehicle in front of him stopped for a pedestrian at South Spring Street. Buckner braked, but the Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving struck the back of the Ford Edge in front of him, according to the report.

Buckner and the Ford driver, Robert Kort, 65, of Maumelle, were not injured.

The crash caused about $1,000 in damage to Kort's vehicle, according to the report. Damage to the Trailblazer, which is owned by the city, was reported to be about $100.

The police report states that Buckner "followed too closely."

No citation was issued.

Metro on 03/17/2017