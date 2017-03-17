Little Rock police chief hits SUV; no citation issued
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner was involved in a minor two-vehicle crash this month, according to police records.
A police report states that Buckner was driving east on West Markham Street about 5:40 p.m. on March 2 when a vehicle in front of him stopped for a pedestrian at South Spring Street. Buckner braked, but the Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving struck the back of the Ford Edge in front of him, according to the report.
[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]
Buckner and the Ford driver, Robert Kort, 65, of Maumelle, were not injured.
The crash caused about $1,000 in damage to Kort's vehicle, according to the report. Damage to the Trailblazer, which is owned by the city, was reported to be about $100.
The police report states that Buckner "followed too closely."
No citation was issued.
Metro on 03/17/2017
Print Headline: LR police chief hits SUV; no one hurt
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Little Rock police chief hits SUV; no citation issued
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
HawgJockey says... March 17, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
It's good to be the king! Who else could not be ticketed for rear ending another car? Follow up with the chief, mayor and city manager.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.