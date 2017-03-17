French IMF office hit by letter bomb

PARIS -- A letter exploded Thursday at the French office of the International Monetary Fund, slightly injuring one person, as security has been heightened around Europe after a string of deadly attacks.

The incident came as a Greek anarchist group claimed responsibility for a failed letter bomb sent to the German Finance Ministry the day before. French authorities are working with Greece to determine whether there is a Greek link to the IMF letter bomb.

French President Francois Hollande called Thursday's explosion in Paris "an attack" and said the government would do "everything to find out the origin of this malicious act."

Hollande noted "a similarity with another event of the same nature in Berlin. ... We are trying to establish the causes of what happened as part of an international investigation."

France remains on edge and under a state of emergency from Islamic extremist attacks that killed 235 people over the past two years.

It was unclear who sent the homemade explosive, which was like a "big firecracker" and sent by regular mail, Paris Police Chief Michel Cadot said.

Somali pirates free ship, crew at sea

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somali pirates who seized a Comoros-flagged oil tanker earlier this week after five years without a major hijacking in the region have released the ship and its crew without conditions, officials said late Thursday.

Security official Ahmed Mohamed said the pirates disembarked the ship, which was heading to Bossaso port, the region's commercial hub, with its eight Sri Lankan crew members aboard.

Mohamed said the release occurred after negotiations by local elders and officials with the pirates, who seized the tanker on Monday. The pirates were not arrested but instead were given passage to leave once they disembarked, he said.

Naval forces from the semiautonomous state of Puntland and the pirates had clashed earlier Thursday after the pirates opened fire.

In drenched Peru, rains again deadly

LIMA, Peru -- Muddy water spilled onto streets and into homes Thursday in a new round of unusually heavy rains that has killed at least a dozen people in Peru and threatens flooding in the capital.

The rains and mudslides over the past three days have wreaked havoc around the Andean nation and caught residents in Lima, a desert city of 10 million where it almost never rains, by surprise.

In one instance, stunned residents watched and took out cellphone cameras as a woman escaped after being swept into an avalanche of mud, wood debris and farm animals about 32 miles south of downtown Lima.

Authorities said Thursday that they expect the rains caused by El Nino, which generates a warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, to continue for another two weeks. Thus far, officials say, 62 people have died and 12,000 homes have been destroyed in storms this year.

In Lima, the swelling Huaycoloro River swept away two trucks and threatened to destroy a bridge. Schools nationwide have suspended classes.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said late Wednesday that authorities were prepared to provide shelter and relief to those left homeless.

A Section on 03/17/2017