Medical marijuana smoking ban bill passed in Arkansas House

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved legislation to ban the smoking of medical marijuana in places where tobacco smoking is also prohibited.

Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum's bill advanced out of the House on an 88-0 vote Friday and now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Lundstrum said the intent of the measure is to bring the state in line with the federal Clean Air Act. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in November.

The proposal bans smoking medical marijuana everywhere that tobacco smoking is already banned, in the presence of someone under the age of 14 and inside a vehicle.

Under the bill, knowingly smoking medical marijuana in the presence of a pregnant woman would be prohibited. The measure also prohibits those under 21 from smoking medical marijuana.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.