Meter reader robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock; assailant fired once into air

A worker who was reading meters in Little Rock was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening by a trio of men with guns, including one who fired into the air, authorities said.

It happened about 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of west 21st Street.

The 34-year-old victim told investigators he and a coworker were reading meters in the area when the group approached and one of the men asked for change for a $20 bill, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The three men walked away when the worker said he did not, but they returned a short time later, pulled out guns and demanded that the victim "drop everything and empty your pockets."

The 34-year-old man handed over a cellphone. It wasn't clear if the second worker was still there at that point or if anything was taken from him.

One of the three robbers fired once into the air as he walked away, police said.

The report did not list the victims' place of employment and it didn't detail what kind of meters they were reading.

The gunmen were described as black men. One stood 6 foot 1 and was wearing a red pullover and red-and-white shoes. Another stood 5 foot 8 and wore a black pullover and black pants. No details were listed for the third man.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.