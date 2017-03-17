PHOTOS: More than 150 UAMS students learn of residencies at Match Day ceremony

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences senior Wilson Alobuia grinned joyfully as he learned of his surprise residency match: Stanford University.

The 28-year-old senior, who has been in the U.S. for eight years after moving from Ghana, said he didn’t expect to be one of more than 150 medical students who matched Friday.

Concerning board exam scores and mentors telling him to go into something other than surgery were on Alobuia's mind as he sought residency, but he still persisted.

“All I prayed for from the very beginning was for someone to give me the opportunity to show what I can do and what I have to offer,” Alobuia said.

Despite people around him telling him to go into another field, the senior said he felt called to go into surgery.

“I didn’t want to do something that my heart wasn’t into. I wanted to do something where I’m able to give back and offer that hope to somebody,” Alobuia said.

The match reveal Friday means that Alobuia has gained preliminary entry to complete his residency at the surgical program at Stanford University.

“I’m going to be with people from Harvard and Yale, and I don’t know how that’s going to happen, but I’m just grateful,” he said.

Senior Danielle Tchoungang, 26, said her entry into family medicine allows her to follow in her aunt's footsteps. She was chosen to complete her residency at Bon Secours Health System in Midlothian, Va.

Ninety-three other students were also selected for out-of-state residencies during the ceremony at Embassy Suites in west Little Rock. Sixty-three UAMS students were named to complete their residencies in Arkansas.

The university said 160 medical students participated in the National Resident Matching Program, which allows seniors seeking post-graduate positions and institutions offering positions the opportunity to rank their preferences.

Nationwide, 35,969 students, 18,539 of which were seniors, applied for 28,849 positions to be filled through the match program.

Of the total number of applicants, 27,688 matched, with 17,480 of those selected being seniors.

Read Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.