North Little Rock man wins $1 million off $20 lottery ticket

St. Patrick's Day was especially lucky for one North Little Rock man, who realized he was the owner of a $1 million-dollar-winning lottery ticket.

Dannie Mitchell purchased the $20 Arkansas Millions scratch-off ticket Thursday at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 2550 Prince St. in Conway, lottery officials said. He realized Friday he had won and then claimed his prize, according to a news release.

Mitchell, who has a child in college who is a lottery scholarship recipient, is the second person in 11 days to claim a $1 million prize in the Arkansas Millions game, the lottery said.

He told officials he plans to put away some of his winnings for some of his children's college education and for his retirement. He also will pay some bills.