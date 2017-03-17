NYC mayor, aides to face no charges

NEW YORK — Federal and state prosecutors said Thursday that they would not file criminal charges against Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides after separate lengthy investigations, even as one concluded that the mayor acted on behalf of donors seeking favors from the city and the other said that some of their practices appeared to violate “the intent and spirit” of the law.

The disclosures were unusual; prosecutors rarely announce the conclusion of such inquiries when charges are not filed.

The federal inquiry found a pattern in which de Blasio or his associates solicited contributions from donors seeking favors from the city and then contacted city agencies on their behalf, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. But the decision not to file charges, the statement said, came after weighing among other things, “the high burden of proof, the clarity of existing law and challenge of proving corruption without evidence of personal profit.”

State prosecutors, who examined de Blasio’s unsuccessful 2014 effort to help Democrats regain control of the state Senate, concluded that the aspects of the undertaking amounted to an “end run” around limits on contributions to candidates, according to a 10-page letter outlining their findings.

De Blasio was quick to try to put the case behind him.

“I’ll just say simply it’s been basically a year, I’ve said consistently that we acted appropriately,” he told Brian Lehrer on WNYC shortly after the prosecutors released their findings. “This confirms what I’ve been saying and what all my colleagues have been saying.” He added, “We gotta get back to work. My focus now is getting back to business.”

The disclosure that neither the mayor nor his administration or campaign aides will face charges is a victory for the mayor, though perhaps a tainted one for the firstterm Democrat who has been dogged by a steady stream of media reports about the investigations, and who is gearing up to run for re-election in November.