Obama goes with favorites again in 2017

Over the past eight years, sports fans have seen Barack Obama's "Barack-otology" segment on ESPN, where the former president breaks down the NCAA Tournament bracket and makes his Final Four and national champion selections.

While President Donald Trump declined to participate in a similar segment this year, Obama continued his tradition by releasing his picks for both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments on his foundation's website.

What were his Final Four picks? Duke, Arizona, Kansas and North Carolina were his picks, with North Carolina defeating Duke to win the national championship.

On the women's side, Obama chose Connecticut, Washington, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He chose Connecticut to beat Notre Dame for the national title.

With the release of the brackets, the Obama Foundation wrote about the importance of sports and shared a quote from correspondence they received.

"We heard from many of you that your experiences playing sports have helped you develop confidence, an appreciation for hard work, and a positive outlook despite the ups and downs of life," the foundation wrote. "We think Solomon A., from St. Louis, said it best: 'When I think about citizenship, I think about sportsmanship. The game, whether on the field of play or in real-life, is more productive and more enjoyable when everyone has the opportunity to play, grow and succeed. A good sport, along with a good citizen, knows the main objective has nothing to do with the day's score, but the willingness of people to continue playing no matter the outcome of a single contest.' "

In keeping with tradition, Obama chose mostly favorites in his men's tournament bracket, with one exception: he chose No. 13 seed Bucknell to defeat No. 4-seeded West Virginia. It turned out to be an ill-advised choice, as West Virginia won the game 86-80. He also likes Notre Dame to defeat Gonzaga to advance to the Elite 8.

Last season, Obama picked Kansas, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Michigan State in his Final Four with Kansas winning the tournament. He correctly picked one of the four teams and accurately picked North Carolina to make it to the national championship game.

Eating his words?

Cincinnati restaurateur Jeff Ruby has promised to buy a steak dinner for every Northern Kentucky University undergraduate student if the No. 15-seed Norse upset the second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats today in the NCAA Tournament.

Northern Kentucky is making its initial appearance in the tournament in its first year of Division I eligibility, and Ruby wanted to recognize the achievement.

The dinners can be redeemed at any of Ruby's restaurants. The downtown Cincinnati location of Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse is just 7.6 miles away from Northern Kentucky's campus.

"Yes, this could get very expensive," Ruby told WLWT-TV in Cincinnati. "But it's important for me to show support to our hometown organizations. NKU is a real asset to the community as they continue to produce extraordinary talented leaders for our region and beyond."

Ruby estimates the cost of providing a full steak dinner to 15,000 college students may exceed $1 million, he told WLWT. According to the restaurant's online menu, the cheapest steak available is the 8 oz. filet mignon for $42.

Is Ruby's $1 million gamble worth it? According to ESPN, Kentucky has a 97 percent chance to beat the Norse.

Sports on 03/17/2017