Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man accused of ramming car with children inside
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:12 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after he followed a woman in his vehicle, rammed into her car and attempted to call in the incident as a hit-and-run, police said.
Authorities say Michael Robert Chandler, 34, of Little Rock went to a woman's home around 5 p.m., then followed her in his vehicle when she said she didn't want to talk to him, according to a police report.
Chandler rammed into the victim's car multiple times, the report said. A 4-year-old and an infant were inside the victim's vehicle at the time, police said.
Chandler then returned home to his residence on Nottingham Road and attempted to call in a hit-and-run report, police said.
He was arrested at his residence and booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. He is being held without bail.
The report did not specify the relationship between Chandler and the victim.
A court date is scheduled for March 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man accused of ramming car with children inside
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.