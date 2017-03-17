Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 17, 2017, 9:27 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock man accused of ramming car with children inside

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:12 a.m.

michael-robert-chandler-34-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael Robert Chandler, 34, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after he followed a woman in his vehicle, rammed into her car and attempted to call in the incident as a hit-and-run, police said.

Authorities say Michael Robert Chandler, 34, of Little Rock went to a woman's home around 5 p.m., then followed her in his vehicle when she said she didn't want to talk to him, according to a police report.

Chandler rammed into the victim's car multiple times, the report said. A 4-year-old and an infant were inside the victim's vehicle at the time, police said.

Chandler then returned home to his residence on Nottingham Road and attempted to call in a hit-and-run report, police said.

He was arrested at his residence and booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. He is being held without bail.

The report did not specify the relationship between Chandler and the victim.

A court date is scheduled for March 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock man accused of ramming car with children inside

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online