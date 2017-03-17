Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 17, 2017, 11:52 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: North Little Rock man soaks garage with gasoline, ignites it with officers, dog inside

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:28 a.m.

justin-gregory-shelley-26-of-north-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Justin Gregory Shelley, 26, of North Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A North Little Rock man was apprehended Thursday after he broke into a garage, soaked the floor in gasoline and ignited it while two police officers and a dog were inside, authorities said.

A police officer was called to the 7700 block of Westwind Drive around 4:30 p.m. after getting a call about a suspicious person in the area, according to a North Little Rock police report.

The officer reportedly found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Justin Gregory Shelley, in the woods behind the home. After seeing police, Shelley ran into the garage of the house, and the officer followed him, the report said.

In the garage, Shelley reportedly picked up a red gas can, then started to pour gasoline on the floor and tried to splash the fluid on the officer. The officer tried to use pepper spray, but Shelley was too far away, the report said.

Another officer arrived at the scene with his K-9, and Shelley doused the dog in the fluid, police said. He then reportedly ignited the gasoline on the floor with a lighter, sending flames up the walls as the officers and dog fled.

Shelley then threw a table saw and a glass window from the garage before he took off running, police said. The K-9 caught him, and Shelley was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite before he was taken to Pulaski County jail.

The fire was extinguished, and the home owner was notified, police said.

Shelley was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, fleeing, burglary, resisting arrest and arson. He is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: North Little Rock man soaks garage with gasoline, ignites it with officers, dog inside

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... March 17, 2017 at 11:09 a.m.

I hope the dog got a couple of really hard ripping bites in before called off!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online