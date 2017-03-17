Police: North Little Rock man soaks garage with gasoline, ignites it with officers, dog inside

A North Little Rock man was apprehended Thursday after he broke into a garage, soaked the floor in gasoline and ignited it while two police officers and a dog were inside, authorities said.

A police officer was called to the 7700 block of Westwind Drive around 4:30 p.m. after getting a call about a suspicious person in the area, according to a North Little Rock police report.

The officer reportedly found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Justin Gregory Shelley, in the woods behind the home. After seeing police, Shelley ran into the garage of the house, and the officer followed him, the report said.

In the garage, Shelley reportedly picked up a red gas can, then started to pour gasoline on the floor and tried to splash the fluid on the officer. The officer tried to use pepper spray, but Shelley was too far away, the report said.

Another officer arrived at the scene with his K-9, and Shelley doused the dog in the fluid, police said. He then reportedly ignited the gasoline on the floor with a lighter, sending flames up the walls as the officers and dog fled.

Shelley then threw a table saw and a glass window from the garage before he took off running, police said. The K-9 caught him, and Shelley was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite before he was taken to Pulaski County jail.

The fire was extinguished, and the home owner was notified, police said.

Shelley was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, fleeing, burglary, resisting arrest and arson. He is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.