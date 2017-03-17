Mother guilty in 2 sons' 2014 drownings

PITTSBURGH -- A woman charged with drowning her two youngest sons in a bathtub because she wanted to be a better mother to their older brother was found guilty of third-degree murder, but also mentally ill.

On Thursday, Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning found that Laurel Schlemmer's mental capacity was diminished by her illness, meaning she couldn't form the specific intent to kill required of the first-degree murder conviction prosecutors sought for the April 2014 killings.

Schlemmer faces 20 to 40 years in prison on each third-degree murder count, but because she was found mentally ill, she'll begin any sentence in a state mental hospital and then will be moved to prison if doctors ever deem her cured.

Psychiatrists for the prosecution and defense testified that the 43-year-old Schlemmer became concerned that her two youngest sons were autistic and would never grow up normally even though a battery of tests she put them through showed no signs of the mental condition.

In-court arrests worry California justice

SAN FRANCISCO -- The chief justice of the California Supreme Court on Thursday asked federal immigration agents to stop making arrests at courthouses, saying "stalking undocumented immigrants" at the facilities thwarts people's access to justice.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote in a letter to top federal officials that she is concerned about recent reports of immigration agents going to courts to track down people for arrest, saying the practice will affect the public's confidence in the court system.

"Courthouses should not be used as bait in the necessary enforcement of our country's immigration laws," she wrote in the letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, adding that crime and domestic-violence victims and witnesses all go to the courts seeking justice and due process of the law.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had no immediate comment on the letter. A Justice Department spokesman also declined to comment.

Courthouses can be seen as a relatively safe place for federal immigration agents to make arrests because people pass through metal detectors to enter. But many immigration and victims' advocates decry the practice, saying foreigners will be afraid to report crime or show up for hearings.

Air Force names 3 training-crash victims

CLOVIS, N.M. -- The Air Force on Thursday released the identities of three service members killed Tuesday night in the crash of a reconnaissance and surveillance plane during a training flight in eastern New Mexico.

Cannon Air Force Base officials said the 33-year-old pilot, Capt. Andrew Becker from Novi, Mich.; 29-year-old Capt. Kenneth Dalga from Goldsboro, N.C.; and 26-year-old co-pilot 1st Lt. Frederick Dellecker from Daytona Beach, Fla., were killed.

All three were assigned to the 318th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon.

The cause of the single-engine U-28A's crash near Clovis Municipal Airport is under investigation, and officials have said there was no indication of any problems with the plane before it went down in a field about 3 miles from the base.

Investigators were combing the wreckage and reviewing everything from documents related to the preparation of the training flight to maintenance records for the plane.

State senator faces prostitution case

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma prosecutors on Thursday filed child-prostitution charges Thursday against a Republican state senator after police found him in a hotel room with a 17-year-old boy.

Ralph Shortey, 35, surrendered to authorities on charges of engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of church. His bail was set at $100,000.

"I have no comment at this time, but I will soon," Shortey told reporters as he arrived at the Cleveland County jail to surrender. A conservative Republican from south Oklahoma City, Shortey is married with three young children.

The Oklahoma Senate imposed sanctions Wednesday on Shortey, voting 43-0 for a resolution that accuses him of "disorderly behavior."

With the arrest, Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz, a Republican, and Senate Democratic Leader John Sparks called Thursday for Shortey to resign. Sparks said Shortey's constituents deserve a senator who is focused on their needs, which he says Shortey can't do.

