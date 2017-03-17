Rations run short in African nation

BANGUI, Central African Republic — Half of the population in Central African Republic is in need of humanitarian assistance after an upsurge in violence since September displaced another 100,000 people, the United Nations said Thursday.

Some 400,000 people have been displaced by years of deadly fighting between Muslims and Christians.

Only 5 percent of the nearly $400 million requested for aid has been funded this year, according to the U.N. humanitarian office. Some people are now receiving half-rations of food.

“Let us not leave Central African Republic to become a forgotten or neglected crisis by the international community,” said the country’s humanitarian minister, Virginie Baikoua.

The funding shortfall means humanitarian agencies are reviewing their presence, the U.N. said.

World Bank Vice President for Africa Makhtar Diop visited the country in the past week after the institution last year promised $500 million.