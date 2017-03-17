Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

First post -- 1:30 p.m.

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

SCHUYLER WARRIOR*** was compromised by a wide trip in a clear second-place finish in her 2017 debut, and she received a confidence lift when the third-place finisher came back to win. MOCHA CHIP cut back to a sprint distance and responded with a vastly improved second-place finish Feb. 26, which also earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. ICE GODDESS contested the pace and held on well in a third-place return from a short vacation, and she may not have to improve much to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Schuyler Warrior;Landeros;Robertson;2-1

7 Mocha Chip;Cannon;Van Meter;3-1

4 Ice Goddess;Laviolette;Smith;7-2

2 Lucky Ann;Hill;Catalano;9-2

3 Rose of the Nile;Rocco;Von Hemel;10-1

6 Proud Mission;Contreras;Roberts;15-1

9 Rise Above It;Perez;Klopp;20-1

8 May Be Suspect;Felix;Hellman;20-1

5 Holly Tsu Tsu;Canchari;Arnett;20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

SASSY OLIVIA ANN*** did not break with the field and had some traffic troubles in a third-place career debut performance. She is dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks and switches to a leading rider. OUR ADDI BELLE finished second while 5-lengths clear of the third-place finisher when dropped to this level. She has early speed and is improving. SHE'S UNDAWNTED has been forwardly placed in consecutive fifth-place finishes against stronger maiden allowance rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Sassy Olivia Ann;Canchari;Martin;9-5

5 Our Addi Belle;Corbett;Martin;7-2

2 She's Undawnted;St Julien;Ives;5-1

1a Sugar Foot Anne;Pompell;Compton;8-1

12 Beautiful Honduras;Franco;Carranza;8-1

1 Lost Shakerof Salt;Pompell;Compton;8-1

6 Risky's Best;Eramia;Martin;12-1

8 Portobella;De La Cruz;Carranza;15-1

11 Wilburn's Angel;Thompson;Cline;20-1

7 Seaside Surprise;Rodriguez;Caudill;20-1

3 Carmen's Joy;Kennedy;Rowland;20-1

4 Dancetothebeat;ACourt;Ives;30-1

10 Delightful Joanna;Bedford;Cannon;30-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

BOSTON MARATHONER** was a 5-length maiden winner last summer at Louisiana Downs in his only dirt start of the season. He shows good works for his return and figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. R FAST LIFE has consistently earned Beyer figures that are fast enough to win at this lower class level. Early trouble in his last race may have helped him to relax while behind horses. ONE SOCK MAUK has been overmatched in his last two races, but finished second at this condition in his previous race. The pace figures fast enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Boston Marathoner;Birzer;Creighton;8-1

8 R Fast Life;Marquez;Williamson;5-1

2 One Sock Mauk;Felix;Mason;3-1

4 Speightstime;Eramia;Asmussen;7-2

9 Facts Are Stubborn;Contreras;Asmussen;6-1

1 Lipan;Santana;Cox;9-2

5 Colonel Slewie;Corbett;Durham;10-1

7 Get That Box;Laviolette;Smith;12-1

3 Envoyer;Perez;Klopp;20-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

IRISH JIG** raced evenly when fourth in his career debut, but he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks. "Typical" second-out improvement gives him a big shot. HAY BURNER is an unraced colt with solid works and representing strong connections, but he is bred to route his name does not convey any kind of speed. DUSTY showed improved early speed in his second race, and he has strong Beyer figures in this field and is taking a big drop.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Irish Jig;Corbett;Durham;10-1

11 Hay Burner;Contreras;Asmussen;3-1

7 Dusty;Quinonez;Prather;6-1

5 Big Bear Ryan;Canchari;Hartman;8-1

1 Bernie Roan;Laviolette;Smith;5-1

12 Valen Forever;Eramia;Broberg;9-2

10 Hymn M;Rocco;McKellar;10-1

8 Tilden;Birzer;Von Hemel;12-1

6 My Man Greyson;St Julien;Vance;12-1

2 Means;Pompell;Mullins;20-1

3 Britt's Vow;Rodriguez;Duncan;30-1

9 Glorious Summer;PCanchari;Carranza;30-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

ROMA ROAD**** has shown good early speed in winning five of his last six races, including a 5-length romp at this same classification Feb. 25. OLD FASHIONED KING finished second behind the top selection in his last race, and three of his four wins have been at Oaklawn. CARLOS DANGEROUS did not sprint well in his local debut after several good route races in California. He was claimed by a winning stable and is back at a preferred distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Roma Road;Canchari;Creighton;5-2

12 Old Fashioned King;Franco;Jayaraman;9-2

3 Carlos Dangerous;Clawson;Holthus;20-1

11 Sky Alert;Contreras;Asmussen;8-1

9 Goods Gone West;Pompell;Morse;8-1

7 Rage Riot;Vazquez;Caldwell;8-1

2 Rich E Z;Marquez;Lynn;15-1

6 Indy Awesome;Lantz;Lynn;6-1

5 Profluent;Landeros;Campbell;20-1

8 Lamu;Eramia;Lauer;12-1

10 Battered;Perez;Hartman;15-1

1 Harmonic;Cannon;Van Berg;20-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

KARLA WITH A K*** won three of eight races in 2016, and he is dropping into a claiming race following a narrow defeat in a stronger field of optional claimers. STRAWBERRY BOMB dominated $15,000 claimers by 9-widening lengths. She is a very quick filly who may be sharp enough to move up and repeat. SHE'SABREES hit the wire only a neck behind the top selection. The 18-race winner loves Oaklawn and may have needed the race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Karla With a K;Vazquez;Villafranco;7-2

10 Strawberry Bomb;De La Cruz;Martin;6-1

1 She'sabrees;Hill;Calhoun;3-1

2 Yooou Den;Santana;Richard;5-1

3 Big Red Seven;Court;Fires;9-2

6 Catty N Sassy;Marquez;Robertson;12-1

5 Cherokee Salute;Loveberry;Irwin;20-1

7 One Minute;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

8 Dreamin;Canchari;Martin;12-1

9 Too Much Prada;Corbett;Durham;10-1

7 Purse $29,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

SNICKERBOXER** had a four-race winning streak snapped when one-paced against significantly better, but he is properly spotted today. His versatility always gives him a chance to win. DR. CLARK is taking a slight class drop following consecutive third-place sprint finishes. He won 5 of 10 races last season and figures on or near the lead on the stretch-out. TAP THE ADMIRAL has hit the wire first in four of his last six trips to the post, and he easily defeated $20,000 claimers in his local debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Snickerboxer;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

8 Dr. Clark;Felix;Mason;5-1

6 Tap the Admiral;Birzer;Arnett;4-1

2 Dance Champion;Eramia;Broberg;7-2

7 Union Bowman;Marquez;Kordenbrock;8-1

5 Jack Tripp;Rocco;Frederick;6-1

3 Bad Student;Thompson;Vance;10-1

4 Rockstar Jam;De La Cruz;Van Berg;15-1

1a Susan's Reward;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

9 Midnight Ruler;Franco;Dixon;20-1

8 Purse $74,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

GREELEY AND BEN** was beaten only a head by a very fast winner (Rockshaw) in his career debut last fall at Keeneland, and broke his maiden running 1 mile at Churchill in his second start. He is making his 3-year-old debut following two strong works and the pace should flatter his ability to finish. ST. LOUIE GUY easily defeated a similar field in his first local start, and the front-runner has been able to withstand pace pressure. COLONELSDARKTEMPER convincingly defeated maiden allowance rivals in his career debut, and a strong subsequent 6-furlong gate work suggests there is more in the tank.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Greeley and Ben;Borel;Thomas;6-1

4 St. Louie Guy;Rocco;Becker;7-2

8 Colonelsdarktemper;Court;Fires;10-1

11 Jagged Warrior;Quinonez;Pish;4-1

12 Smokin Now;Franco;Diodoro;5-1

7 Dupree;Santana;Moquett;8-1

1a On the Lam;Landeros;Williamson;15-1

5 Conquest Wildcat;Canchari;Morse;10-1

6 D R C Majestic Man;Vazquez;Villafranco;15-1

9 All Shacked Up;Perez;Hartman;15-1

10 Reckling;Contreras;Asmussen;12-1

1 Romeo O Romeo;Marquez;Williamson;15-1

3 Gentlemengentlemen;Eramia;Schultz;30-1

9 Purse $75,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

GAME TIME DECISION** has shown good early speed and determination throughout a six-race career. She was narrowly defeated at a similar condition and may make amends. ONE TRUE KISS was beaten 1-length as an odds-on favorite in her return from a five-month break. She is battle tested in graded stakes, and she is the one to fear inside the final furlong. SHE'S A BOOTSY TOO rallied to finish 2 lengths behind the top selection in her last start. She won a pair of sprint races last season at Oaklawn and keeps her regular rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Game Time Decision;Santana;Cox;5-2

7 One True Kiss;Contreras;Asmussen;3-1

5 She's a Bootsy Too;Hill;Ortiz;6-1

4 Go Lady Jay;Lantz;Rainwater;10-1

12 Ghost Dazzler;Clawson;Catalano;15-1

1 A Gala Day;Roman;Villafranco;12-1

11 Borealis Beauty;Canchari;Robertson;6-1

9 Donita's Ruler;Vazquez;DiVito;10-1

13 Misleading Lady;Franco;Cox;6-1

3 Classic Bo;Birzer;Anderson;15-1

2 Dorodansa;Eramia;McPeek;15-1

10 Rhodium;Pompell;Manley;30-1

6 Northern Connect;Landeros;Hiles;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• Sassy Olivia Ann appears tough to beat in the second. Since the race drew a full field of 12, it can mean a nice trifecta payoff, so I'll use six horses in the middle and three in the bottom or show spot. On figures, Boston Marathoner looks too slow to win the third race, but remember his figures are from his 2-year-old season. With projected improvement he seems to me to be an attractive win bet, but not a multi-horse wager since there are too many horses that are capable of hitting the board. Roma Road is a good trifecta "key" horse in the fifth and my usual strategy of spreading out in the place slot and leaving the show spot to logical contenders is back in play.

