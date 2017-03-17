Strong second half propels Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Devin Robinson tied his career-high with 24 points, Kasey Hill added 14 and No. 4 seed Florida used a second-half surge to beat 13th-seeded East Tennessee State 80-65 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Robinson, an NBA prospect who had been relatively quiet late in the season, scored his most points in nearly two months. He made 10 of 17 shots and chipped in 7 rebounds. The speedy Hill reached double figures for the fourth consecutive game. He also added six rebounds and five assists for his most complete game in a month.

Kevarrius Hayes, filling in for injured center John Egbunu, finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals. He broke the school record for steals in an NCAA Tournament game.

Florida (25-8) needed all those contributions, especially since Coach Mike White got so little from leading scorer KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock) and SEC Sixth Man of the Year Canyon Barry. Allen and Barry scored seven points apiece. They were 2 of 15 combined.

Allen and Barry will have a chance to bounce back Saturday when the Gators play fifth-seeded Virginia in the second round of the East Region.

T.J. Cromer led the Buccaneers (27-8) with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Florida blew open a close game with a barrage of three-pointers in the second half. Robinson hit consecutive threes, and then Allen followed with a wide-open look from the top of the arc. Chris Chiozza added two more a few minutes later, and the rout was on.

VIRGINIA 76,

UNC WILMINGTON 71

London Perrantes scored 24 points, Marial Shayok added a career-high 23 off the bench and No. 5 seed Virginia rallied from 15 points down to beat 13th-seeded UNC Wilmington.

Perrantes scored 19 points in the second half as the Cavaliers (23-10) got their slow-paced offense going. His biggest bucket was a driving bank shot with 1:37 remaining, which put the Cavs up 71-66.

UNCW (29-6) wouldn't go away, though. Chris Flemmings drained a three-pointer from the elbow and then Devontae Cacok hit a layup to make it 73-71 with less than a minute to play. But Shayok answered on the other end, banking in a runner that gave the Cavs some breathing room in the closing seconds.

VILLANOVA 76,

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 56

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Donte DiVincenzo scored 21 points and top seed Villanova shook off a slow start and stumbled forward with a victory over No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's.

The Wildcats (32-3) weren't themselves for much of the first half before they opened the second half with a 21-6 run to take the first step toward defending their championship. Villanova is trying to be the first back-to-back titlist since Florida in 2007.

Since the NCAA went to seeding in 1985, No. 1 seeds are 130-0 against No. 16s. The historic upset remains elusive, but for a while it looked like it could happen inside KeyBank Center.

The Mountaineers (20-16), who edged New Orleans in a First Four matchup Tuesday, gave the defending champions all they could handle for 20 minutes. Freshman Miles Wilson scored 22 to lead Mount St. Mary's.

WISCONSIN 84,

VIRGINIA TECH 74

Bronson Koenig made a school-record eight three-pointers and scored 28 points and Nigel Hayes added 16 as Wisconsin advanced with a victory over Virginia Tech.

The Badgers (26-9) counted on Koenig and Hayes, two of their four senior starters, to get them within one victory of another trip to the third round.

Zach Leday scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to pace the Hokies (22-11), making their first NCAA visit since 2007.

