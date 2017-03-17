Style: Pruning 101

Pruning plants in the landscape can be a daunting task, writes Janet B. Carson in Style.

“How far back should they be pruned?,” “when should I prune?” and “how do I prune?” are frequent questions all county extension agents get.

Yet, Carson says pruning can be surprisingly simple if you can answer those three basic questions. In Saturday’s Style she sets out simple guidelines for when, where, why and how of pruning.