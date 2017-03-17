Home / Latest News /
Teen put in headlock, robbed at gunpoint while walking on Little Rock street, police say
A teenager who was walking along a Little Rock street Thursday afternoon was put in a headlock and robbed by a man who pointed a handgun, authorities said.
It happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The 17-year-old victim said he was walking in the area when a man he didn't know approached, displayed a weapon and put him in a headlock, the report said. The man then demanded the teen's wallet and cellphone while holding the gun to the victim's face, police said.
The robber ran south from the area. He is described as a black man who stood about 5 foot 11 and weighed 180 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
No arrest had been made at the time of the report.
DontGoThere says... March 17, 2017 at 10:44 a.m.
Can't wait for gun control to be more laxed so Law-abiding citizens can take more thugs out of our society since the cops' hands have been tied by BLM, NAACP, etc. Hopefully we'll be reading more how the robbers get blown away!
HarleyOwner says... March 17, 2017 at 11:08 a.m.
Until something is done, the safest thing to do is to stay out of Little Rock.
