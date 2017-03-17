Police: Three arrested in connection with Springdale liquor store robbery

SPRINGDALE -- A man and two teens have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store Thursday, according to a police news release.

A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery and being a minor in possession of a firearm and fleeing on foot. German Gonzalez-Carrasquillo, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested in connection with being an accomplice to an aggravated robbery and fleeing on foot, according to a news release issued by Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

Springdale police were called to Fiesta Liquor, at 3424 E. Robinson Ave., at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Officers were told three males entered the store and walked around. An employee confronted them when they attempted to leave without paying for some liquor, and one of the males pulled out a handgun. All three fled the store on foot, heading north, Taylor said.

"Responding officers were able to quickly set up a perimeter and with the help of a couple of Washington County deputies in the area were able to apprehend all three males without incident," Taylor said.

The three suspects are from the Rogers/Bentonville area, according to Taylor.