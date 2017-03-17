Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to White House

WASHINGTON — It was all smiles as President Donald Trump welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday, their first personal encounter since he frequently criticized her during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Their agenda included discussions on strengthening NATO, fighting the Islamic State group and resolving Ukraine's conflict, all matters that require close cooperation between the U.S. and Germany. The meeting, which was postponed from Tuesday because of a snowstorm, will be capped with a joint news conference.

Trump and Merkel smiled in front of cameras in the Oval Office at the start of their meeting, with the president urging journalists to "send a good picture back to Germany, please." The new president told reporters merely that he and Merkel would be discussing "many things" in their first face-to-face exchange of his presidency.

He spent a good part of 2016 bashing the chancellor, accusing her of "ruining" Germany for allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.

"You watch what happens to Angela Merkel, who I always thought of as a very good leader until she did this. I don't know what went wrong with her," said then-candidate Trump at an August rally in Virginia. "What went wrong? Angela, what happened?"

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.