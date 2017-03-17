FOOTBALL

McFadden re-signed

The Dallas Cowboys have resigned veteran running back Darren McFadden (North Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks) and guard Jonathan Cooper. McFadden will go into his 10th NFL season as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott, who has the league’s leading rushing as a rookie last season. Cooper gives depth on the offensive line that lost Ron Leary to Denver in free agency. The Cowboys made the moves Thursday, when running back Lance Dunbar left Dallas for a freeagent deal with the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Brandon Carr signed for a fouryear deal with the Baltimore Ravens. McFadden joined the Cowboys in 2015, when he ran for 1,089 yards. But he played only three games last season because of a broken elbow suffered in the offseason. He was the fourth overall pick by the Raiders during the 2008 draft.

GOLF

Pair on top

Emiliano Grillo made it through the cold start at Bay Hill for a 5-under 67 and wound up tied for the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick in the first Arnold Palmer Invitational without the beloved tournament host. Grillo overcame a rough start with seven birdies and was three shots better than anyone else from the morning side of the draw, which proved to be the tougher. Fitzpatrick played bogey-free in warmer afternoon temperatures on the Bay Hill course in Orlando, Fla. Sam Saunders, Palmer’s grandson, reached 2 under par until making a pair of 6s over the last three holes going for the green over water. He had a 74, same as Rory McIlroy. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) each had a 74.

Lewis shares lead

Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) missed a chance to shoot the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, settling for an 8-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the LPGA Founders Cup at Phoenix. Playing in low-90s heat in near-perfect conditions at Wildfire, Lewis was 9 under through 11 holes, parred the next six and closed with a bogey after hitting into the deep left greenside bunker. Playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn, In Gee Chun, Katie Burnett and Sandra Changkija joined Lewis atop the leaderboard at Desert Ridge. All five played in the afternoon. Lewis holed out from 136 yards for eagle on the par-4 ninth to make the turn in 7-under 27, and added birdies on 10 and 11. The 32-yearold Texan was trying to join Annika Sorenstam as the only LPGA Tour players to break 60. Sorenstam accomplished the feat 16 years ago to the day, shooting a 13-under 59 at nearby Moon Valley. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a 1-under 71.

BASKETBALL

Wade out for season

Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade will miss the rest of the season with a fractured right elbow. The Bulls said an MRI revealed the fracture. Wade was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. He collided with Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph and said after the game that he felt his elbow pop. Wade averaged 18.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in his first season with his hometown Bulls. But the homecoming has been marred by a 32-36 record that has the Bulls out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference amid discord in the locker room. The Bulls have lost six of their last seven games. They next play at Washington today.

Indiana fires coach

Just as the NCAA tournament was starting Thursday, Indiana announced it had fired its coach, Tom Crean. Not coincidentally, Indiana did not make this year’s tournament. “Ultimately we seek more consistent high levels of success, and we will not shy away from our expectations,” Athletic Director Fred Glass said in a statement. Crean, 50, came to Indiana from Marquette, where he made the Final Four with future NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2003. In nine seasons at Indiana, he made four NCAA tournaments and advanced to the round of 16 three times. But this past season was a disappointment. Despite being nationally ranked as high as third early in the season, Indiana finished just 10th in the Big Ten and had to accept the consolation of an NIT berth. The Hoosiers lost their opener to Georgia Tech, and it turned out to be Crean’s last game as head coach.

TENNIS

Vesnina tops Venus

Elena Vesnina recovered after blowing three match points to beat Venus Williams 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 and reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., on Thursday night. Vesnina staved off six break points in the last game, closing out the 71-minute match with two forehand winners. Williams overcame three match points on her serve on three consecutive errors by Vesnina in the eighth game that featured six deuces and lasted for 9½ minutes. Vesnina had 38 unforced errors and eight double faults; Williams had 47 unforced errors and seven double faults. The 14th-seeded Russian takes on No. 28 seed Kristina Mladenovic in the semifinals. Earlier, Mladenovic beat Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6

(4), 6-2 to break into the top 20 in the WTA Tour rankings for the first time in her career. No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and Svetlana Kuznetsova are set for the other semifinal. In a match involving the two lowest remaining men’s seeds, No. 21 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain edged 27th-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay, 6-1, 3-6 7-6 (4). Carreno Busta will play either No. 3 Stan Wawrinka or No. 8 Dominic Thiem, who met in an evening quarterfinal.

BASEBALL

Report: Fernandez pilot in deadly boat accident

MIAMI — Marlins ace Jose Fernandez was piloting his boat when the vessel crashed Sept. 25 off Miami Beach, killing himself and two passengers, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a report released Thursday.

The report concludes that Fernandez was operating the boat while intoxicated and killed himself and his passengers, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero, while piloting the 32-foot Sea-Vee, Kaught Looking, in a reckless manner.

Toxicology reports released in October concluded Fernandez, 24, had consumed alcohol and cocaine shortly before the crash. Fernandez’s blood-alcohol level was 0.147, well above the 0.08 marker for impaired driving, the Miami-Dade County medical examiner said.

Investigators found Fernandez’s DNA on the steering wheel and the throttle of his boat, which struck a jetty at the southern tip of Miami Beach just after 3 a.m.

The boat was traveling 65.7 mph when it “was stopped almost instantly” after hitting a boulder on the north end of the jetty, according to the report. An investigation found that a marine GPS unit on the boat “clearly displayed the rock jetties and channel markers in the area” but was apparently ignored by Fernandez, the report states.

Fernandez and his friends were at a club, The American Social Bar, for nearly two hours before the crash, the investigation revealed. Fernandez bought two bottles of tequila and three drinks while at the bar, the report said.

A two-time All Star and the 2013 National League Rookie of the year, Fernandez had become the player around whom the Marlins marketed their team. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014, he was completing his best season in the major leagues, with a record of 16-8 and a 2.86 ERA.