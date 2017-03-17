Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 17, 2017, 2:01 p.m.

Woman says she 'almost crashed her car' when snake came out of AC vent

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.

VENICE, Fla. — Something more than air came slithering out of a car vent in Florida.

Monica Dorsett said she "almost crashed her car" when a red rat snake crawled out the air conditioner vent as she drove down a highway in Venice.

Dorsett told Fox 13 that she was in traffic on March 10 when she saw the snake slither out of the vent to the left of her steering wheel. She cut across two lanes and stopped in a parking lot.

She said she slammed the door with the snake half in and half out. Her husband then opened the door and the snake fell to the ground. She said he "euthanized" it.

Venice is about 210 miles northwest of Miami.

