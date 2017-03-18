Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 18, 2017, 10:29 a.m.

Arkansas teen faces murder charge in shooting

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:13 a.m.

nathaniel-z-symonds-19

PHOTO BY POPE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Nathaniel Z. Symonds, 19

A 19-year-old has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 42-year-old in Pope County Friday.

The Pope County sheriff’s office responded to a shooting Friday afternoon in the area off Oak Meadows Road in Dover.

In a news release Saturday morning, the agency identified Ronald Dean Esserman, Jr. as the victim and Nathaniel Z. Symonds as the shooter. Both men were from Dover, the release said.

Authorities said Symonds was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Esserman’s death.

Symonds is being held in the Pope County jail, the release said. A hearing is set for Monday morning.

