2 men held in beating, cycle theft in Conway

Two people were arrested and a third was being sought in an attack on a 20-year-old man that resulted in the theft of his motorcycle outside a Conway sporting goods store, police said.

Thomas Forrester, 23, and Nathaniel Morris, 20, were arrested Wednesday in the assault, which was reported March 7 at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store at 1260 S. Amity Road, according to a police statement.

The victim told police he was in the parking lot after work about 10:20 p.m. when he offered to help three men standing next to two motorcycles, at least one of which appeared to be having mechanical trouble.

A short time later, one of the men hit the 20-year-old victim on the head with a pistol and ordered him to the ground as another attacker got the victim's keys from his front pocket.

The three took his black 2014 Suzuki GSXR 750, fled the scene and traveled east on Interstate 40, police said.

A pursuit lasted about 40 miles into Perry County, but the robbers were able to get away, authorities said. The victim's motorcycle was recovered.

Records show Forrester and Morris remained at the Faulkner County jail as of Friday afternoon, each on a charge of aggravated robbery. Forrester's bail was set at $15,000, while Morris was being held without bail.

Police described the third suspect only as a black man who goes by the nickname "J." He could be seen in surveillance video "but couldn't be identified," according to the statement.

Metro on 03/18/2017