Arkansas looks to crack top 25

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks hope to keep trending in the right direction toward a home NCAA regional at Barnhill Arena when they compete at the SEC Championships today in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Razorbacks will go up against No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Missouri and No. 21 Auburn in the 1 p.m. session at Veterans Memorial Arena. The top teams, No. 2 LSU, which won its first SEC regular season championship, No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Alabama and No. 8 Georgia will compete in the evening session at 5 on the raised podium surface.

“If we can finish in the top one or two in the first session, that’s definitely the goal,” Arkansas Coach Mark Cook said.

The Razorbacks (4-7) are coming off a 196.15, their second-highest score of the season, in a tri-meet victory over San Jose State and Centenary College.

“This last weekend was really good for us,” Arkansas sophomore Braie Speed said. “We kind of had an off week of training, and for us to be able to have a good meet and get above a 196 … helped our confidence going into SECs. We’re going to take that momentum and roll with it.”

Arkansas locked up an NCAA bid with its solid score last week and will host a regional April 1, but Cook would like to improve on his team’s No. 26 ranking.

“If we can score well here, maybe we can get in the top 25,” he said. “We need to go there and post a score in the top 195s, low 196s. If we can do that, I think we move up in the rankings by two or three spots.”

Speed, Arkansas’ top performer on the vault, is likely to compete on three events, while freshman Jessica Yamzon, the nation’s No. 36 all-arounder, will be on all four events.

Yamzon and fellow freshmen Hailey Garner, Michaela Burton and Kirby Rathjen will likely combine for 10 of Arkansas’ 24 routines.

Senior Samantha Nelson, the top Razorback on the balance beam, Arkansas’ strongest event, also will compete on the floor. Senior Heather Elswick will be on the vault and floor.

Arkansas will open on the floor exercise and will proceed to the vault, bars and beam.

The Razorbacks were bolstered last week by the return of sophomore Sydney Mc-Glone, who participated on three events after missing the previous two meets following a hard fall in practice.

“It gave the team a higher score and it gave the team more momentum,” Cook said. “It took a little pressure off the girls psychologically, now knowing you’re not competing with five on an event.”

The teams today were broken into two sessions based on their head-to-head record in conference meets. LSU finished 7-0, while Florida was 5-2 and Alabama and Georgia each went 4-3 in SEC dual meets. Kentucky and Missouri led the second wave with 3-4 records, followed by the Razorbacks’ 2-5 mark. Auburn, which was 0-7 in the SEC, won its first dual meet of the year last week with victory over Pittsburgh.

SEC GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WHEN 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. today

WHERE Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

WHAT The SEC’s eight gymnastics programs compete in two sessions for the conference title, won last year in North Little Rock by Florida

SESSION 1 (ESPNU) No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Missouri, No. 21 Auburn, No. 26 Arkansas

SESSION II (SECN) No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Alabama, No. 8 Georgia RANKINGS (by Regional Qualifying Scores) No. 2 LSU 197.785, No. 4 Florida 197.495, No. 6 Alabama 197.285, No. 8 Georgia 197.005, No. 12 Kentucky 196.750, No. 14 Missouri 196.54, No. 21 Auburn 196.135, No. 26 Arkansas 195.775

TEAM RANKINGS BY EVENT

VAULT No. 1 LSU 49.5, No. 2 (tie) Florida 49.44, No. 4 Alabama 49.3, No. 8 (tie) Kentucky 49.245, No. 10 Georgia 49.22, No. 11 Missouri 49.205, No. 22 Auburn 49.0, No. 30 Arkansas 48.915.

UNEVEN BARS No. 3 LSU 49.395, No. 4 Florida 49.38, No. 6 Alabama 49.32, No. 11 Georgia 49.2, No. 13 Kentucky 49.18, No. 15 Auburn 49.165, No. 17 Missouri 49.145, No. 31 Arkansas 48.96.

BALANCE BEAM No. 2 LSU 49.495, No. 4 Alabama 49.4, No. 5 Florida 49.37, No. 11 (tie) Kentucky 49.245, No. 15 Georgia 49.22, No. 18 Missouri 49.15, No. 19 Auburn 49.075, No. 20 (tie) Arkansas 49.055.

FLOOR EXERCISE No. 2 LSU 49.54, No. 3 Alabama 49.505, No. 5 Florida 49.395, No. 8 Georgia 49.375, No. 11 Kentucky 49.265, No. 17 Missouri 49.21, No. 21 Auburn 49.16, No. 38 (tie) Arkansas 48.99.

ALL AROUND (TOP 50) No. 4 Kiana Winston (Ala), No. 6 Alicia Boren (Fla) 39.53, No. 9 (tie) Amelia Hundley (Fla) 39.485, No. 11 Myia Hambrick (LSU) 39.465, No. 12 Mollie Korth (UK) 39.45, No. 16 Sidney Dukes (UK) 39.35, No. 18 Alex Hyland (UK) 39.34, No. 27 Aspen Tucker (Miz) 39.225, No. 33 Katie Stuart (UK) 39.155, No. 36 (tie) Jessica Yamzon (Ark) 39.135.

TOP ARKANSAS PERFORMERS

(TOP 100)

VAULT No. 82 Braie Speed 9.825, No. 94 Sydney McGlone 9.82, No. 197 Leah MacMoyle 9.765.

UNEVEN BARS No. 73 Hailey Garner 9.85, No. 101 Speed 9.83, No. 186 Michaela Burton 9.785,

BALANCE BEAM No. 76 Jessica Yamzon 9.845, No. 90 Burton 9.835, No. 111 Samantha Nelson 9.82, No. 125 Garner 9.815.

FLOOR EXERCISE No. 97 Nelson 9.845, No. 149 (tie) Heather Elswick and Yamzon 9.82.

NOTEWORTHY SEC teams have won or tied for 10 of the last 12 NCAA titles: Georgia (2005-09), Alabama (2011-12) and Florida (2013-15), which tied Oklahoma for the 2014 championship. The Sooners are the defending NCAA champions. … LSU finished second at last year’s NCAA championships. … The SEC announced that each of the eight schools will have a dedicated video stream at the SEC championships. They can be accessed at SECSports.com through links provided on the gymnastics home page. … Four SEC gymnasts combined for seven perfect scores of 10 this season. Florida’s Alex McMurtry scored 10s on the vault, bars and floor exercise to lead the way. LSU’s Ashleigh Gnat had a pair of 10s on the vault. Alabama’s Kiana Winston and Florida’s Kennedy Baker each scored 10 on the floor exercise.