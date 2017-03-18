AT THE POST

DAY 39 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 9,500

TOTAL HANDLE $3,053,508

ON-TRACK HANDLE $776,854

PICK-5 PAYOUT $12,706.95

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Hawthorne, 4:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jockey Shane Laviolette and trainer Kenny Smith teamed up to win the first and third races with Ice Goddess ($12.80) in the first race and Get That Box ($71.80) in the third. Laviolette has 4 victories in 73 starts; Smith is 6 for 70. Also, Ricardo Santana won the ninth race with Game Time Decision ($5.20) his 32nd victory in 157 starts and is tied for second place with Geovanni Franco in the jockey standings. Ramon Vazquez leads with 33 starts in 205 starts.

AZERI UPDATE

Terra Promessa, a 4-year-old filly who is undefeated in five Oaklawn Park, takes on six older fillies and mares in the 31st running of the Grade II $350,000 Azeri Stakes today Terra Promessa, who is trained by Hall of Famer and seven-time Oaklawn leading trainer Steve Asmussen, is a daughter of two-time Horse of the Year and 2007 Arkansas Derby winner Curlin. He also carried the Stonestreet colors and was conditioned by Asmussen. Among the morning line favorite's chief rivals will be graded stakes winner and 3-1 second early pick Eskenformoney, who was dispatched from South Florida by trainer Todd Pletcher for Star Ladies Racing.

ESSEX UPDATE

The $250,000 Essex Handicap, to be run at 1 1/16 mile, includes 3 southern California shippers, 1 from Fair Grounds in New Orleans and 1 from south Florida. Mor Spirit, who traveled from Southern California with stablemate and Rebel hopeful American Anthem, was installed as the 7-5 morning line favorite in the field of eight horses and he is the 121 pound highweight. Fellow California shipper Dalmore was sixth behind the Baffert's 1-2 punch of Hoppertunity and Mor Spirit in the San Antonio in his previous start. The Todd Pletcher-trained Madefromlucky, a son of 2010 Rebel winner Lookin At Lucky, is making his third Oaklawn appearance and his first since 2015 when he ran second to eventual Triple Crown champion and Horse of the Year American Pharoah in the Rebel and fourth behind "Pharoah" in the Arkansas Derby.

Information for this article contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/18/2017