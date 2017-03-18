Ferguson protest shooter sentenced

ST. LOUIS — A man convicted of shooting two police officers during a 2015 protest in the fallout over the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison.

Jeffrey Williams, 22, was found guilty in December of first-degree assault and other crimes for the shooting on March 12, 2015. Jerryl Christmas, Williams’ attorney, said an appeal is likely.

Brown, who was 18, black and unarmed, was fatally shot on Aug. 9, 2014, during a street confrontation with white Ferguson officer Darren Wilson. Some residents living near the shooting said Brown was trying to surrender, but a St. Louis County grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice both cleared Wilson of wrongdoing. He resigned in November 2014