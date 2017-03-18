Flagrant or not?
By Bob Holt
This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.
What they said ...
Reports by media members on the flagrant foul given to Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez against Arkansas’ Jaylen Barford in the final seconds of Friday’s game:
Jeff Goodman, ESPN.com
“Terrible call on that flagrant 1.”
Nicole Auerbach, USA Today
“Arkansas wins … after an absolutely brutal flagrant foul call late goes against Seton Hall.”
Seth Davis, CBS Sports
“Rodriguez had a clear opportunity to go for the ball but chose not to. Unfortunate way for a game to end, but the call was correct.”
Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports Network
“Seton Hall made too many mistakes down the stretch, but that flagrant foul call was the abomination of all abominations. Inexcusable.”
Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson and Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard had different opinions on the flagrant foul called on Pirates forward Desi Rodriguez with 18.3 seconds left and Arkansas leading 72-71.
Arkansas’ Jaylen Barford was driving hard to the basket when he was pushed by Rodriguez, clipped feet with him and fell to the floor.
A reporter asked Anderson about what the reporter called a “borderline” call after Arkansas’ 77-71 victory.
“I thought it was no play on the ball,” Anderson said. “That’s as simple as that. I mean, what’s borderline?”
Barford said Rodriguez pushed him.
“I don’t know if he was trying to make a play on the ball or what, but it came in our favor,” Barford said. “I knocked down two free throws and it helped a lot.”
After Barford’s free throws put Arkansas ahead 74-71, the Razorbacks kept possession because of the flagrant call.
Willard watched a replay of the flagrant call by the time he spoke to the media after the game. He praised the officiating crew of Doug Sirmons, David Hall and Mike Nance, but he said it was disappointing to see the call made under the circumstances.
“It was a physical, athletic game,” Willard said. “I think it’s one of those things … if you’ve been around the game long enough, you’ve got to know time, score.
“It’s an NCAA Tournament game. I think you’ve really got to understand what’s going on. So I can’t really complain about whether I agree or not. I’m always going to disagree with it.”
It was a nice change for the Razorbacks, who were called for two flagrant fouls in the final 1:20 of their 82-65 loss to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament final Sunday.
“We’ve had some of that take place, too,” Anderson said. “So it just came at a bad time, but probably the right time for us. But I just didn’t think there was a play on the ball.”
iehaymaker says... March 18, 2017 at 7:57 a.m.
hey Bob. interesting choice of the 4 you chose for their comments on game. Only one, Seth Davis has played the game. Why not any comments from Basketball OFFICIALS (like Coordinator of NCAA officiating: J.D. Collins, who was on CBS Post-Game in studio discussion an said along with 3 of 4 that it was a no-brainer flagrant 1 foul) Maybe you should get away from Media types and "talking heads" who just like to hear themselves talk and ask/quote someone who knows the rules.... just a thought.
RaylanGivens says... March 18, 2017 at 8:24 a.m.
Here's a fact; Arkansas won, Seton Hall lost. The rest is just unnecessary noise
