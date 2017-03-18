Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 18, 2017, 3:20 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission voted Thursday to purchase bobwhite quail habitat in Faulkner County. A headline in Thursday's editions was incorrect.

Sports on 03/18/2017

