• Todd Zobrist, a paramedic in Highland, Ill., swam in 46-degree water to reach an SUV that had crashed into a lake where he then pulled a 3-month-old onto the vehicle's roof and administered CPR, saving the boy's life in a wreck that killed his mother.
• Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York told parishioners, who ordinarily abstain from eating meat on Fridays during the 40 days before Easter, that they had a "Paddy Pardon" this year so they could eat traditional corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day.
• Monica Dorsett said a red rat snake slithered out of the driver-side air-conditioning vent of her car as she drove along a highway in Venice, Fla., prompting her to cut across two lanes of traffic and into a parking lot, where her husband killed the nonvenomous serpent.
• Sharon Wynn, 49, a school worker from Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., is accused of stealing more than $60,000 over five years beginning in 2011 by taking $200 at a time from the bank deposits of an elementary school child care program.
• Bob Eleveld, 80, an attorney in Grand Rapids, Mich., published his own obituary with the date range "8/3/1936 - Not Yet" after stopping his cancer treatments and plans to host a "celebration of life" open house, telling people he "would like to celebrate your lives with me."
• Kevin Steele, a district attorney in Norristown, Pa., created a website to help find the owners of $1.5 million worth of recovered jewelry, coins and other valuables stolen by a burglary ring in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
• Doug Hussy, 62, an ex-maintenance worker accused of demanding sex in exchange for making repairs in a woman's public housing unit in Baltimore, was acquitted when his accuser failed to show up in court.
• Stefan Schindler, a Georgia police detective, said investigators were working to identify a woman who threw her takeout order at several workers at a Zaxby's restaurant in suburban Atlanta because she said there wasn't enough seasoning salt on her french fries.
• Keanaendigo James, 22, faces charges of theft and dealing in infant children after detectives in Williamsport, Pa., said they learned from a small-claims lawsuit filed against her that she had signed a notarized agreement in April to sell her newborn daughter for $1,700, accepted the money, then backed out of the deal.
