Jackson gets rolling as Tar Heels knock off Tigers

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Justin Jackson, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, broke out of a shooting slump with 21 points to help top-seeded North Carolina roll past Texas Southern 103-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's South Region.

The 6-foot-8 junior had made just 20 of 60 shots (33 percent) and 7 of 31 three-point attempts (23 percent) in his last four games. But he had 19 points by halftime in this one, helping the Tar Heels (28-7) quickly eliminate any chance of an unprecedented upset.

Jackson finished 8 of 13 from the field and 5 of 8 from three-point range with 7 rebounds.

"I just tried to put the work in on the court, away from practice and away from the games and trust that preparation," Jackson said. "Whether I felt it or not, I go into every game thinking I'm going to hit shots, but having that preparation definitely helps a little bit."

He had also spoken recently with Coach Roy Williams, who told him to remain confident and stick with what helped him to a big year.

"I told him all he had to be was be Justin," Williams said, "and I think that's what he was today."

Isaiah Hicks added 17 points and Kennedy Meeks had 13 for the Tar Heels, who are a No. 1 regional seed for an NCAA-record 16th time.

Kevin Scott scored 19 points to lead the 16th-seeded Tigers (23-12), the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

SWAC player of the year Zach Lofton struggled, finishing with nine points on 2-for-11 shooting.

"Once you have a mistake or two ... you look up at the shot clock, you're down 10," Texas Southern's Marvin Jones said. "All of a sudden you look up, and you're down 15.

"It's hard to come back from that because a team like that, they're going to constantly keep doing the same thing over and over and over and over again."

WICHITA STATE 64, DAYTON 58

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wichita State's high-flying offense didn't get off the ground until the closing minutes, when the Shockers played like the more tournament-experienced team and pulled away to a victory over Dayton.

The 10th-seeded Shockers (31-4) won their 16th in a row by clamping down on defense and swatting away shots down the stretch. Wichita State blocked eight shots and held the seventh-seeded Flyers (24-8) to a season-low 31 percent from the field.

Zach Brown's three-pointer put Wichita State up 51-45 with 5:38 left, the biggest lead by either team up to that point, and Dayton never threatened again. Landry Shamet had 13 points.

KENTUCKY 79,

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 70

Bam Adebayo had 15 points and 18 rebounds as Kentucky showed the new kids on its block how it's done at tournament time, hanging on for a narrow victory over Northern Kentucky.

The second-seeded Wildcats (30-5) won their 12th consecutive and got their first-game jitters out of the way. They also wound up with a surprisingly close finish after pulling ahead by 18 points in the second half.

The Norse (24-11) closed within 75-68 on Drew McDonald's three-pointer with 35 seconds left. Malik Monk (Bentonville) made four free throws to close it out.

Monk, the SEC's AP player of the year, missed all of his six shots from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points. Freshman De'Aaron Fox scored 19 points.

CINCINNATI 75,

KANSAS STATE 61

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Troy Caupain scored 23 points, Kyle Washington added 16 and defense-minded Cincinnati rolled over Kansas State.

Cincinnati (30-5) was knocked out the first round a year ago and No. 6 seeds were 0-3 before the Bearcats took the floor, with Maryland, Creighton and SMU all losing to No. 11 seeds.

The Bearcats took care of their business and the No. 6 jinx with an impressive shooting display, shooting 62 percent. Cincinnati is known for its defense and did that, too, preventing Kansas State (21-14) from making much of a run after building a 17-point lead.

Wesley Iwundu led Kansas State with 19 points.

UCLA 97, KENT STATE 80

TJ Leaf scored 23 points, Thomas Welsh added 16 and UCLA pulled away late for a victory over Kent State.

UCLA (30-4) jumped out to a 14-point lead in the opening minutes, only to have its defensive issues rise up again. The third-seeded Bruins had numerous breakdowns and let Kent State claw back into it by halftime, eventually stretching the lead midway through the second half.

Kent State (22-14) appeared shell shocked in its first NCAA Tournament since 2008, falling into a deep early hole. The Golden Flashes, who beat the top three seeds in the MAC Tournament, showed a bit of resiliency by fighting back, keeping the Bruins close until late.

Jaylin Walker had 23 points and Jimmy Hall Jr. added 20 for Kent State.

