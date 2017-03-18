Arkansas jail inmate found dead in cemetery

PARAGOULD -- An inmate in the Greene County jail died Thursday while in a Paragould cemetery, authorities said.

State police officials are investigating the death of Christopher A. Daniels, 22, who was found at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Linwood Cemetery on Kingshighway Highway and Linwood Drive.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Daniels had been operating an all-terrain vehicle inside the cemetery before he died.

"The manner and cause of death at this time is unknown," Sadler said in a news release.

Officials sent Daniels' body to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Paragould police said Daniels was arrested for a probation violation.

A detective at the Paragould Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division said she would not answer questions about the investigation Friday. When asked if Daniels was working in the cemetery on a work-release program, she hung up the telephone.

Sadler said state police officers will investigate the death and send their report to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.

State Desk on 03/18/2017