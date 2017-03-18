Little Rock man faces charges in ramming of car

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday on accusations that he followed a woman in his vehicle, rammed her car and then reported the incident as a hit-and-run, police said.

Michael Robert Chandler, 34, of Little Rock went to a woman's home around 5 p.m., then followed her in his vehicle when she said she didn't want to talk to him, according to a police report.

Chandler is accused of then ramming the victim's car multiple times, the report said. A 4-year-old and an infant were inside the victim's vehicle at the time, police said.

Chandler then returned to his residence on Nottingham Road and called in a hit-and-run report, police said.

He was arrested at his residence and booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. He is being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

The report did not specify the relationship between Chandler and the victim.

A court date is set for Thursday.