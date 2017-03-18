Little Rock meter reader says gun fired in holdup

A meter reader working in Little Rock was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening by three men with guns, including one who fired into the air, authorities said.

It happened about 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of west 21st Street.

The 34-year-old victim told investigators he and a co-worker were reading meters in the area when the trio approached and one of the men asked for change for a $20 bill, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The three men walked away when the worker said he did not have change, but they returned a short time later, pulled out guns and demanded that the victim "drop everything and empty your pockets."

The 34-year-old man handed over a cellphone. It wasn't clear whether the second worker was still there at that point or if anything was taken from him.

One of the three robbers fired once into the air as he walked away, police said.

The report did not list the victim's place of employment.

The gunmen were all described as black. One was 6 feet 1 inch tall and was wearing a red pullover and red and white shoes. Another was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and wore a black pullover and black pants. No details were listed for the third man.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.