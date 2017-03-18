Men plead innocent to dogfighting in Arkansas court

TEXARKANA -- Two men accused of unlawful dogfighting entered innocent pleas Tuesday at separate hearings in Miller County.

Christopher Tremayne Harper, 26, and Jaquavian Jaqwon Johnson, 18, both appeared before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson for arraignment. Jaquavian Johnson is charged with unlawful dogfighting, while Harper is charged with unlawful dogfighting and aggravated cruelty to a dog.

Animal control officers received a report Jan. 13 from Miller County dispatchers regarding dogfighting activities on East 11th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers made contact with two men at East 11th and Louisiana streets. One of the men was in possession of a red-and-brindle pit bull with "ears cut back all the way to its head," the affidavit said.

Cutting the ears off a dog is a dogfighting practice to prevent other dogs from latching onto an ear during a fight.

The dog's owner, who identified himself as Jeremy Brooks but was later identified as Harper, claimed that he bought the canine with its ears already removed, according to the affidavit. The dog yelped when touched on the side of the face, and the owner was given until Jan. 17 to take the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

According to the affidavit, the dog with the cut ears had not been taken for treatment as of Feb. 1, and officials believe the dog was being neglected.

Both men were arrested in early February. At the time, Jaquavian Johnson was free on a $40,000 bond on charges of residential burglary and theft of property in connection with a Dec. 22 break-in.

Unlawful dogfighting and aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or horse are punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, or both.

State Desk on 03/18/2017