Michigan advances on school-record 3's

INDIANAPOLIS -- Derrick Walton Jr. stuck to the plan Friday.

He kept running the Michigan Wolverines offense against an aggressive Oklahoma State defense and eventually things fell into place. Again.

Walton scored 26 points and had 11 assists as the Wolverines made a school-record 16 three-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game, getting past Oklahoma State 92-91 in the first round of the Midwest Regional.

"We haven't played a team that got up into us in a minute. It's hard to simulate that in practice," Walton said. "In the second half, I settled down. I wanted to make the right play consistently."

Coach John Beilein had no complaints.

Seventh-seeded Michigan needed every point it could muster in a game that ended with a parade to the free-throw line, a buzzer-beating three-pointer and a foe that refused to go away.

The difference: Poise and emotion, the same components that helped Michigan (25-11) overcome last week's harrowing plane mishap to sweep four games in four days at the Big Ten Tournament.

Early Friday, it looked like Michigan's momentum was waning. The Wolverines looked out of sync and out of sorts in the first half.

But rather than change the game plan, Walton followed the script, steadied his team and the shots started going.

While Michigan made only five shots inside the arc in the second half, it went 11 of 15 from three-point range -- drawing increasingly louder roars from the crowd and more bewilderment from first-year Cowboys Coach Brad Underwood.

Walton wound up 6 of 9 on threes, and Zak Irvin made four more in front of his hometown crowd. Irvin finished with 16 points.

For Michigan there was no victory celebration -- only relief after winning the highest-scoring game so far in this year's tournament.

Juwan Evans scored 23 points and Jeffrey Carroll had 19 to lead Oklahoma State (20-13).

LOUISVILLE 78, JACKSONVILLE STATE 63

Mangok Mathiang scored 18 points and Deng Adel added 16 Friday to help second-seeded Louisville pull away from Jacksonville State.

The Cardinals (25-8) have won five consecutive opening round games. Louisville was making its first postseason appearance since 2015 after sitting out last year because of a one-year, school-imposed postseason ban for alleged recruiting violations.

Norbertas Giga scored 30 points for 15th-seeded Jacksonville State (20-15), which was one of a record five teams making their first tourney appearance.

After trailing for the first 13 minutes, the Cardinals finally took the lead with an 8-2 late in the first half. They closed the half on a 9-4 spurt then opened the second half on 10-2 run to make it 48-33. Louisville led by double digits most of the rest of the game.

KANSAS 100,

CALIFORNIA-DAVIS 62

TULSA -- Frank Mason III scored 22 points and had eight assists as top-seeded Kansas won its opening game of the NCAA Tournament for an 11th consecutive year with a victory over UC Davis.

Freshman Josh Jackson, making his return after a one-game suspension for an accumulation of embarrassing incidents, added 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Jayhawks (29-5).

Five players finished in double figures for Kansas, with Svi Mykhailiuk and Devonte' Graham adding 16 points each and Landen Lucas 13.

Chima Moneke scored 20 points to lead the 16th-seeded Aggies (23-13), who were in their first NCAA Tournament. Brynton Lemar added 17 and Siler Schneider 10 in the loss.

MICHIGAN STATE 78,

MIAMI 58

Nick Ward scored 19 points to help Michigan State atone for last season's early NCAA Tournament disappointment with an opening-round victory over Miami.

The ninth-seeded Spartans (20-14) trailed by as many 12 points in the first half before blitzing past the stunned Hurricanes (21-12) the rest of the way, using a 20-2 first-half run to take control for good.

Ward made his first six shots and finished 8 of 9 from the field, while Miles Bridges was 8 of 12 and added 18 points in the victory. Joshua Langford had 13 points for Michigan State.

Ja'Quan Newton scored 16 points to lead Miami, which had won at least one tournament game in each of its previous three trips. Davon Reed added 12 points and Bruce Brown 11, and the Hurricanes shot just 40.4 percent (21 of 52).

OREGON 93, IONA 77

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- With star big man Chris Boucher cheering in a bulky knee brace from the sidelines, Tyler Dorsey scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures, and No. 3 seed Oregon beat 14th-seeded Iona.

The Ducks (30-5) showed they have depth and sheer athleticism to make a special March run, just as Coach Dana Altman hoped this week when he challenged role players to make larger contributions in shot-blocker Boucher's absence.

Iona star Jordan Washington gave his team a huge scare when he went down hard under Oregon's basket, screaming in pain and grabbing his lower left leg with 1:12 to go before halftime. But the senior forward returned to start the second half and finished with 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting and 11 rebounds in his final college game for the Gaels (22-13).

RHODE ISLAND 84, CREIGHTON 72

Jeff Dowtin scored a career-high 23 points with a perfect day at the free-throw line, upstart Rhode Island answered every threat and the Rams ran right into the next round of the NCAA Tournament by stunning cold-shooting No. 6 seed Creighton.

Kuran Iverson scored 17 points and Hassan Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds as 11th-seeded Rhode Island (25-9) earned its ninth consecutive victory. The program won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since advancing to the Elite Eight and losing to Stanford in 1998.

Ronnie Harrell Jr. scored a career-high 15 points in Creighton's 40-percent shooting day.

