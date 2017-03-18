NYC loot: Laptop of Secret Service

NEW YORK -- A U.S. Secret Service agent had an agency-issued laptop stolen from her car in New York City.

The Secret Service said Friday that the laptop contains "multiple layers of security," including disk encryption, and doesn't carry classified information. The agency wouldn't comment further. The agency did not say what sensitive information might be on the laptop, but one law enforcement official said it contained building and security plans for Trump Tower, home of President Donald Trump and his family.

A law enforcement official said the laptop was stolen from a vehicle in the driveway of the agent's home in Brooklyn on Thursday morning. Other items that were stolen were later recovered, including coins and a bag with the agency's insignia that had contained the laptop, the official said. A personal laptop had also been in the bag and was also missing, but officials are less concerned about the data on that device, the official said.

Authorities have a video of a man walking away with the bag and are chasing a number of leads to try to find him, the official said.

Border lockups get alien-case judges

SAN DIEGO -- The Justice Department said Friday that it is temporarily transferring immigration judges to six detention centers mostly near the border with Mexico in an effort to put President Donald Trump's immigration directives into effect.

The department's Executive Office for Immigration Review said the transfers to four locations in Texas and one each in Louisiana and New Mexico will occur Monday. Judges were previously moved to two immigration detention centers in California.

Trump's executive order on border and immigration enforcement in January says judges should immediately be assigned to immigration detention centers. Many cases are in courts where immigrants are freed before their cases are heard.

There are currently 300 judges, even though the office is funded for 374 slots. Kathryn Mattingly, a spokesman for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, said 50 applicants are in various stages of the hiring process, which can take up to 12 months.

There was a backlog of 542,646 cases at the end of January, including 20,856 people who were being held in custody.

Nude-shot victims of Marines top 20

WASHINGTON -- A Navy investigator said more victims are coming forward to complain about explicit photos of them being shared online by active-duty and retired members of the Marine Corps.

Former and current female Marines said their photographs and those of women in other services have been shared on social media without their consent.

The division chief for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Curtis Evans, said upward of 20 female victims have now come forward, and he expects more. He said the investigation has expanded from a private website into many more sites online.

Evans said the investigative service will look into every complaint.

