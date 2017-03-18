• Sean Hannity says he "never pointed" a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams, despite a CNN report to the contrary. On Thursday, CNN reported that Hannity pointed a gun directly at Williams and turned on the laser sight off-air after a heated segment last year. But Hannity told the New York Daily News that he had been discussing guns and "showed my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only." Attributed to three sources familiar with the situation, the incident was cast by CNN as flowing out of a regular on-camera argument between the men, and stated that Hannity had "pointed" the gun at his colleague. (A prime tenet in gun safety is always keeping the weapon pointed in a safe direction.) "The situation was thoroughly investigated and it was found that no one was put in any danger," Fox News said in a statement. Williams also disagreed with the story's take. "This incident is being sensationalized -- everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm's way," Williams said in a statement. "It was clear that Sean put my safety and security above all else and we continue to be great friends."

• A mayor from New Jersey and his terminally ill son were treated to an early St. Patrick's Day meal Thursday night at the White House. Republican Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O'Brien said the White House "moved heaven and earth" to get his 42-year-old son to the dinner with President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny. Patrick Sean O'Brien suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a neurodegenerative disease. He is a filmmaker whose documentary TransFatty Lives is a first-person chronicle of his battle. In one scene of the film, O'Brien sits naked in his wheelchair outside of the White House to raise awareness of ALS. His father said Trump shook his son's hand as did Kenny and Kenny's wife. "It doesn't happen often in your lifetime that you get to meet the president. The whole White House staff was so accommodating," said the elder O'Brien. "It was a heck of a night for a father and son," he said. O'Brien said his son was diagnosed in 2005 and was given no more than five years to live. He's now paralyzed and on a ventilator.

A Section on 03/18/2017