Home / Latest News /
Pine Bluff police investigate fatal Saturday shooting
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
PINE BLUFF — Police in Pine Bluff say a 30-year-old man has died following an early-morning shooting.
KTHV reports that officers found David Ibemesi of Pine Bluff in a car following the Saturday morning shooting. Investigators say he had been wounded and was unresponsive.
Detectives say it appeared that Ibemesi had been shot at a different location from where the car stopped. Ibemesi was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
An investigation is underway and police have not released information about a suspect or a motive in the shooting. The fatal shooting is the fifth homicide of the year in Pine Bluff.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Pine Bluff police investigate fatal Saturday shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.