Pine Bluff police investigate fatal Saturday shooting

PINE BLUFF — Police in Pine Bluff say a 30-year-old man has died following an early-morning shooting.

KTHV reports that officers found David Ibemesi of Pine Bluff in a car following the Saturday morning shooting. Investigators say he had been wounded and was unresponsive.

Detectives say it appeared that Ibemesi had been shot at a different location from where the car stopped. Ibemesi was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway and police have not released information about a suspect or a motive in the shooting. The fatal shooting is the fifth homicide of the year in Pine Bluff.