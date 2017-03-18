Police say NLR man poured gas, set fire

A North Little Rock man is in jail on accusations of breaking into a garage, soaking the floor in gasoline and igniting it while two police officers and a dog were inside.

A police officer was called to the 7700 block of Westwind Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after getting a call about a suspicious person, according to a North Little Rock police report.

The officer reportedly found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Justin Gregory Shelley, in the woods behind the home. After seeing police, the man ran into the garage of the house, and the officer followed him, the report said.

In the garage, police said, the man picked up a red gas can, then started to pour gasoline on the floor and tried to splash the fluid on the officer. The officer tried to use pepper spray, but the suspect was too far away, the report said.

Another officer arrived at the scene with his police dog, and the suspect threw the fluid on the dog, police said. He then ignited the gasoline on the floor with a lighter, sending flames up the walls as the officers and the dog fled, the report said.

The suspect then threw a table saw and a glass window from the garage before he ran off, police said. The dog caught him, and Shelley was taken to a hospital to be treated for a dog bite before he was taken to the Pulaski County jail.

The fire was extinguished, and the homeowner was notified, police said.

Shelley was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, fleeing, burglary, resisting arrest and arson. He was being held at the jail Friday.

A court date is set for Tuesday.

Metro on 03/18/2017