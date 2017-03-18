Richardson's return a happy one for UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Of all the Arkansas Razorbacks injured in the fall who are returning for spring football practice, no one's full return will be welcomed more than Kevin Richardson.

"As you go back and reflect upon the [7-6] season, the two guys that were probably missed more than anybody were K. Rich and, by far, Dre Greenlaw," University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Bret Bielema said in February. "Those are two of our more productive players and kind of the glue that holds it all together."

Greenlaw, a junior linebacker from Fayetteville, has returned -- but not fully -- for the March 29 start of spring drills.

Missing six games last season with a broken right foot, Greenlaw returned for the Belk Bowl loss to Virginia Tech but reinjured the foot. He underwent surgery in January and seems unlikely to go all-out in contact practices until August.

Richardson, a senior defensive back from Jacksonville, is fully cleared to practice this spring, Bielema said. Richardson missed the final 12 games last season. He required surgery to repair pectoral muscles torn during Arkansas' season-opening victory over Louisiana Tech.

"K. Rich is 100 percent," Bielema said during Wednesday's pro day, when Arkansas' departing seniors auditioned for NFL scouts in Fayetteville. "K. Rich is completely healed. Actually had a really good spring. He looked great in [offseason] drills yesterday. I was watching him in particular."

Although an undersized walk-on redshirted as a freshman in 2013, Richardson lettered by playing every game in 2014 on special teams and as a reserve defensive back. He was put on scholarship in 2015, and he virtually became the secondary's one-man depth chart. You name the secondary position, and Richardson can play it.

"We have him at corner, but he also could play nickel when we get to our nickel packages," Bielema said. "In addition, he can also play safety. He's one of the few guys in my entire coaching career that literally and honestly can play all four positions."

Offensive coordinators love receivers who have played running back. Customarily, their running back experience should make them most apt to turn short passes into big gains.

So Bielema and offensive coordinator Dan Enos have big plans for T.J. Hammonds, the 5-10, 197-pound sophomore running back who is moving from running back this spring mostly, but not entirely, to receiver.

Hammonds popped a 30-yard run among his 15 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown as last year's change-of-pace sub for running backs Rawleigh Williams and Devwah Whaley. He apparently showed pass-catching skills during last fall's closed practices, although he did not record a reception in a game.

"We'll probably still use him at running back here and there," Bielema said. "But he is a wide receiver and going to wide receiver meetings and involved in everything they've taught him. T.J. is very intelligent and gathers football very easily."

Sports on 03/18/2017