Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:05 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK Terra Promessa in the seventh

BEST BET Big Red Rocket in the 11th LONG SHOT Warrior’s Club in the second FRIDAY’S RESULTS: 1-9 (11.1 percent) MEET 98-353 (27.8 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

CASCABRIA** raced behind a wall of horses on the second turn in a deceptive fourth-place route finish. She is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks and figures difficult to hold off. SALUTE THE WARRIOR raced evenly in a useful sprint tune-up against better. She is bred to route and drew a favorable inside post. NXT STOP FORT ERIE was beaten only a nose in her first try around two turns and represents winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Cascabria Quinonez Von Hemel 5-2 3 Salute the Warrior Canchari Hartman 7-2 5 Nxt Stop Fort Erie Franco Diodoro 3-1 1 Abby in Pink Vazquez McNair 6-1 14 Pop Tarts Princess Johnson Hartlage 9-2 13 Big Sigh Santana Moquett 6-1 2 Lucky Lawyer Lady Roman Chleborad 10-1 4 Blushing Reality Eramia Raidt 15-1 8 Four Arches Clawson Martin 20-1 11 Imallaboutthatbass Thompson Lauer 15-1 10 Animauxion Court Loy 20-1 7 Littleriverrock Felix Mason 30-1 12 Miss Everdeen Loveberry Milligan 20-1 6 Is Out Perez Carranza 30-1 * Horses are also eligible

2 Purse $82,000, 1 mile, 3-yearolds, allowance optional claiming WARRIOR’S CLUB** won a 7-furlong stake and finished third in a two-turn graded stake as a juvenile at Churchill. After two tough stake races, he is finally in a field he may be able to take wire-towire. CURTIS lost a narrow advantage inside the final furlong in his first start for winning trainer Brad Cox. The beaten post-time favorite has route speed and picks up a top national rider. STAND AND CHEER has recorded a 10-length maiden win and a second-place allowance finish in his two races on dirt. He drew an advantageous route post but may have to be asked early if he wants the lead in this field.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Warrior’s Club Castellano Lukas 10-1 4 Curtis JOrtiz Cox 2-1 1 Stand and Cheer Rocco Becker 5-2 5 Rowdy the Warrior Quinonez Von Hemel 8-1 8 Totality IOrtiz Asmussen 8-1 6 Unbridled Eagle Contreras Asmussen 6-1 7 Bubbas Dixie Laviolette Von Hemel 8-1 2 Superstyle St Julien Petalino 8-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

BE A FACTOR*** was forwardly placed while racing outside of rivals in an encouraging fourth-place debut. She is taking a slight drop in class and trainer Brad Cox is switching to one of his “goto” riders. MY MYSTERY was beaten only a nose in a turf-sprint debut last summer at Arlington, and if she is bigger, stronger and faster at 3 then she will be difficult to beat. SHE’S GOT A SHOT broke slowly and encountered traffic troubles nearing the stretch in a deceptive fourth-place debut, and she is switching from a young to a veteran rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Be a Factor Bridgmohan Cox 7-2 5 My Mystery Felix Mason 5-1 11 She’s Got a Shot Birzer Anderson 10-1 3 Little Dixie K Lanerie Raidt 6-1 *13 Cara Blythe Loveberry Milligan 4-1 4 She’s Up n’ Gone Eramia Loy 9-2 7 Will Wants Candy Contreras Hartman 12-1 1 Indian Trick De La Cruz Van Berg 8-1 8 Swifty Cat Franco Cates 12-1 6 Mountain Honey Quinonez Peek 20-1 12 Greeley and Marina Borel Thomas 15-1 10 With Every Hope Vazquez Caldwell 12-1 9 Right Swipe Loveberry Milligan 15-1 * Horses are also eligible

4 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, 4-yearolds and up, allowance optional claiming

SUPERSTAR LEO** has been consistently good in six consecutive races, and his tactical speed always has him in position to win turning for home. TANNER’S POPSICLE is an exceptionally quick sprinter who earned a big Beyer figure just two races back, and they will have to catch him to win the race. HELOOKSTHEPART is taking a drop in class and his late run is well suited in a race that should produce a fast early pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Superstar Leo Canchari Robertson 5-2 3 Tanner’s Popsicle Vazquez Caldwell 7-2 8 Helooksthepart Rocco Peitz 4-1 2 Purely Given Birzer Cristel 5-1 6 Abbaa Marquez Ortiz 6-1 9 Tisdale JOrtiz Moquett 12-1 4 Briar’s Gold Thompson Haran 15-1 7 Circle Unbroken Franco Simms 12-1 5 Charlesbrecknridge Parker Puhl 20-1

5 Purse $80,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SAMEEHA*** was unable to get past a winning post-time favorite in a deceptively good second-place sprint tune-up. She is bred to run at least this far and drew a favorable inside post. WHAT A STAR finished with energy in a clear second-place debut effort, and subsequent works are fast but only two works in two months is a mild concern. STAY SPICY managed a mild rally in her second sprint start. She is treated with Lasix for the first time and figures a rail-skimming trip.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Sameeha Rocco Peitz 3-1 8 What a Star Hill Catalano 5-2 1 Stay Spicy Landeros Williamson 6-1 5 Lil Miss Blue Eyes Lanerie McPeek 7-2 3 Essie’s Reward Eramia Prather 5-1 7 Crimson Frost Quinonez Von Hemel 12-1 4 Exquisite Bling Corbett Durham 12-1 6 Sizzle Factor Canchari Morse 15-1

6 Purse $82,000, 1 mile, 3-yearolds, allowance optional claiming GREELEY AND BEN*** was clearly best in a troubled career debut at Keeneland, and he won a “key” maiden allowance race at 1 mile four weeks later at Churchill. He is working very well up to his 3-year-old debut and was scratched Friday in favor of this race. REAL CREEL has not raced since November, but showed he can run fresh by breaking his maiden at first asking. His works at Fair Grounds appear very good. JERRID has been competitive in both races at the meeting, and he is switching to a leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Greeley and Ben Borel Thomas 7-2 5 Real Creel IOrtiz Asmussen 5-1 2 Jerrid Santana Young 3-1 1 Nicky Numbers Lanerie Morse 5-1 6 Colonelsdarktemper Court Fires 8-1 7 Horse Fly Vazquez Lukas 6-1 3 Iter Felix Mason 5-1 9 Love That Lute Stevens Van Berg 15-1 8 Cu Rahy Corbett Durham 20-1

9 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, 4-yearolds and up, allowance optional claiming

MANHATTAN MISCHIEF** has been earning strong Beyer figures while showing good speed in lesser company, and he appears sharp enough to move up and win. MESOMA overcame a slightly troubled start to finish second at this condition, and he is improving and making his third start after a very long vacation. BOALT HALL is another with a high turn of early speed. He has the class and drew a good post for a sprinter with speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Manhattan Mischief Santana Caldwell 3-1 7 Mesoma Canchari Hartman 4-1 10 Boalt Hall Vazquez Villafranco 5-1 9 Luna de Loco Contreras Asmussen 8-1 2 Ray’swarrior Landeros Hobby 4-1 6 One Fine Dream Laviolette Von Hemel 10-1 3 Operation Stevie De La Cruz Contreras 12-1 8 Will Munnings JOrtiz Moquett 10-1 4 Never Give In Parker Puhl 20-1 5 Force It Felix Winebaugh 20-1

11 Purse $82,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BIG RED ROCKET*** set a fast pace and held on gamely in a fast maiden allowance victory. The lightly raced 4-year-old was stake-placed last season at Oaklawn and seems to have a talent edge. DAN THE GOT TO MAN was beaten a diminishing neck at this classification March 2, and he is a consistent runner who switches to a leading rider. OUR TRACK finished 2016 with a sharp maiden allowance win and a fourth-place allowance finish, which has turned into a “key” race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Big Red Rocket Court Stall 8-1 3 Dan the Go to Man Santana Caldwell 4-1 2 Our Track Landeros Simms 3-1 12 Leofric Castellano Cox 8-1 9 Langdarma Lanerie Compton 15-1 8 Sumpter IOrtiz Asmussen 6-1 6 Spirit Grabber Birzer Cristel 20-1 5 Warden of the West Perez Klopp 12-1 1 Southwest Trail Pompell Fosdick 15-1 13 We Be Stormin De La Cruz Nelson 10-1 7 King Maynard Loveberry Wiggins 20-1 10 Swarm Franco Garcia 20-1 4 Amaze Borel Howard 5-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Warrior’s Club is a potential upset possibility in the second race, but the race drew a smaller field of eight so I’ll play him over three others in the exacta pool. The 50-cent Pick-5 begins in the seventh race and starts with a logical single in Terra Promessa. The eighth race has a strong favorite in Mor Spirit, but a couple of others are interesting enough to also use. The ninth race drew 10 sprinters and this is a race that could produce an upset winner so spreading out is my suggestion. The Rebel has five six solid contenders or a single in American Anthem. The wager finishes in the 11th and a few horses are needed to feel safe