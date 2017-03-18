Role players carry Bulldogs in opener

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Vic Schaefer has been searching for a way to jolt Mississippi State out of its late-season funk, so in the first round of the NCAA Tournament the coach did something drastic.

Star veterans Victoria Vivians, Dominique Dillingham and Chinwe Okorie were banished to the bench. Role players such as Blair Schaefer, Roshunda Johnson (Little Rock Parkview) and Ketara Chapel were promoted to the starting lineup.

At least for one day, the shake-up worked.

Blair Schaefer -- the coach's daughter -- scored a career-high 21 points, Ameshya Williams added 15 and Mississippi State enjoyed a dominant 110-69 victory over Troy on Friday afternoon.

"You've got to find a way to keep an edge," Vic Schaefer said. "This is an important time of year. This is serious. There are a lot of people who have a lot invested in you."

The coach was coy about his reasoning for the surprising lineup switch. He never said definitively if the moves were disciplinary or if he was just trying to mix things up.

Mississippi State (30-4) used a 29-6 run in the second quarter to erase any doubt about the outcome. Schaefer was the Bulldogs' unlikely star, making 6 of 9 shots, including 4 of 7 from three-point range.

"My shots were just falling," Blair Schaefer said. "I've been in the gym and my teammates give me a lot of confidence."

The second-seeded Bulldogs largely thrived with the unorthodox starting lineup, and Vivians was excellent off the bench. The first-team All-SEC guard scored 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Vic Schaefer said he was pleased with Vivians' -- and the entire team's -- focus in the relatively easy victory.

"There's just some things that have to be done," he said. "It's bigger than the game. So it never crossed my mind to do anything but what happened today. As far as the results, I was pleased with everyone who played today."

Troy (22-11) was led by Claresa Banks, who scored 15 points. Amber Rivers added 11.

DEPAUL 88, N. IOWA 67

Tanita Allen scored 25 points, Lauren Prochaska and Brooke Schulte each added 12 and DePaul beat Northern Iowa.

Seventh-seeded DePaul (27-7) kept up a torrid scoring pace despite fairly quiet games from Schulte and Jessica January, the team's two leading scorers. Instead, it was Allen and Prochaska who were often the go-to options.

Allen, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, came off the bench and hit her first six shots, including five three-pointers to push the Blue Demons ahead early.

Northern Iowa (24-9) took a 3-0 lead in the opening minute on Mikaela Morgan's three-pointer, but that was pretty much the end of the good news for the Panthers.

Northern Iowa was led by Madison Weekly, who scored 21 points.

BRIDGEPORT REGION

Terps ride home crowd

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 28 points, Brionna Jones had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Maryland beat Bucknell 103-61 to earn their seventh consecutive trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Playing at home in front of an enthusiastic crowd, the third-seeded Terrapins (31-2) built a 45-22 lead at halftime and expanded the margin to 30 points early in the third quarter over 14th-seeded Bucknell (27-6).

Also Friday at the Bridgeport Region in College Park, Md., Tynice Martin scored 26 points, Katrina Pardee made a pair of pivotal three-pointers and West Virginia (24-10) pulled away to a 75-62 victory over 11th-seed Elon. Coming off a stunning 77-66 victory over second-ranked Baylor in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament, West Virginia couldn't shake Elon (27-7) until the fourth quarter.

