Japanese practice in case missiles hit

TOKYO -- The Japanese government held its first-ever drill Friday to protect citizens in case of a ballistic missile launch.

More than 100 residents and schoolchildren in the coastal city of Oga in northern Japan participated in the drill. Loudspeakers warned them of a possible missile threat and urged them to seek shelter indoors because missile parts might fall.

The drill assumed a scenario of a hypothetical country firing a missile that falls into Japanese territorial waters off the coast of Akita prefecture. It came as North Korea steps up its missile threats.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four missiles, of which three landed in the 200-nautical-mile offshore area where Tokyo has sovereign rights to explore and exploit resources.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters "it is imperative to raise the public's awareness" about how they should respond in case of a missile threat.

Saudis say Iranians welcome at hajj

BEIRUT -- Saudi Arabia said Friday that Iranians would be able to participate in this year's pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, a rare bright spot in relations between the two regional rivals.

No Iranian pilgrims attended the hajj last year because of deepening tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, ruled by a Sunni Muslim monarchy, accuses Iran of weakening Arab states by funding militias. Iran, a Shiite state, accuses Saudi Arabia of spreading an intolerant interpretation of Islam that has fed terrorism and endangered minority groups.

Relations between the two countries worsened after the 2015 hajj, when a human crush killed more than 2,400 pilgrims, including more than 464 Iranians, according to a count by The Associated Press. Iranian leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused Saudi Arabia of mismanaging the holy sites and called on Muslims to reconsider Saudi control of them.

Saudi Arabia said the crush happened because pilgrims went the wrong way down a one-way passage but has never provided a detailed explanation of what went awry.

Last year, 1.8 million Muslims attended the hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and which all capable Muslims must perform at least once in their lives.

Cartel chief's son flees Mexico prison

MEXICO CITY -- The son of a top Sinaloa cartel leader has escaped from prison along with four other inmates, Mexican authorities said.

The escapee was identified as Juan Jose Esparragoza Monzon, the son of Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno, alias "El Azul."

The father is a top leader of the Sinaloa gang along with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada. Guzman was extradited to the U.S. earlier this year. The whereabouts of Zambada and the elder Esparragoza are unknown.

The son was arrested in January and is suspected of running a drug distribution network and managing cartel finances.

Cristobal Castaneda, the assistant secretary of public safety in northern Sinaloa state, said late Thursday that the inmates fled the state prison during a visiting day.

Castaneda said state authorities had wanted to transfer all five to federal prisons, but that the suspects had won court injunctions against transfers.

The other four escaped prisoners appeared to be Sinaloa cartel associates.

Police spokesman in Uganda shot dead

KAMPALA, Uganda -- The spokesman for Uganda's police was fatally shot outside his home in the capital, a government official said Friday, in the latest of a series of assassinations that have stoked fears of insecurity in Kampala.

Andrew Felix Kaweesi was being driven to work early Friday when his car was attacked by unknown assailants. Also killed were a driver and a bodyguard, said presidential spokesman Don Wanyama.

There was no word yet on the possible motive, but the suburb where the attack occurred is noted for its relatively high crime rate.

Kaweesi's last public appearance as spokesman was at an event Wednesday where he disputed a Human Rights Watch report that accused Ugandan forces of killing scores of people during an attack on a tribal leader's palace in November.

Uganda has been rocked by apparently targeted killings, many involving Muslim clerics, in recent years. At least a dozen Muslim clerics have been shot dead since 2012, killings that remain largely unsolved.

A Section on 03/18/2017